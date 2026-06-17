Whilst the men and women have dominated the Origin arena in 2026, the next generation of players get their chance to strut their talents in the U-19 Origin arena at North Sydney Oval on Thursday night.

Since the fixture was introduced in 2022, the concept has produced Origin stars such as Ethan Strange, Casey McLean, Robert Toia, Kulikefu Finefeuiaki and Jojo Fifita, who are already representing their state on the biggest stage.

Also, the likes of Paul Alamoti, Jack Bostock, Toby Couchman, Jack Howarth, Jaxon Purdue and Jye Gray have become established first-graders in the NRL level after representing their respective states in the U/19 Origin arena since the fixture was introduced in 2022.

In preparation for the contest, we are looking at five prospects per state to keep a close eye on in the contest.

For all the latest news in the NSW and QLD Cup competitions, and an eye to the juniors of the future, be sure to head over to The League Scene's Youtube Page for their weekly wrap up