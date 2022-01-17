The 2022 NRL season is rapidly approaching, with pre-season training underway, trials just weeks away, and off-field discussions around contracts and COVID continuing.

What has become clear over the past couple of weeks is that it’s going to be a very different looking season.

COVID is already wreaking havoc on the pre-season with players and staff being forced into isolation, and with cases only picking up, that’s going to create an intriguing situation for the NRL and ARLC to deal with.

Nonetheless, the show must go on, as it has for the last two years in various bubbles and hubs, but this time around, it’ll be, at times, with different players who a vast majority will have never heard of.

In more directly on-field action, the Penrith Panthers will look to go back-to-back, the South Sydney Rabbitohs will aim to go a step better, and clubs at the bottom will look to rise to the top on the back of big off-season recruitment surges.

In the State of Origin arena, the New South Wales Blues will look to repeat their dose of 2021s medicine against the Queenslanders, who are now set to be coached by Billy Slater, while there is also the rather large matter of a Rugby League World Cup at the end of the year.

Off the field, the contract circus will continue, with the Dolphins likely to be in the news every other day as they attempt to build their squad out towards a full 30.

In no particular order, here are the ten headlines you’re going to read in 2022.