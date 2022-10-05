The Dally M Awards always create plenty of discussion points.

Everyone has their own opinion of how the medal should be awarded while the team of the year nearly always throws up a shock or two.

The points system that decides the Dally M has weight when deciding the team of the year but isn't the only factor. Where there's opinion, there will be disagreements.

Largely I think they got it right, with a few exceptions.

Below is the team of the year I would have picked. This isn't based on 3-2-1's, or any formula for that matter, it's just the side I believe was best over the regular season.

Fullback: Dylan Edwards

No one can begrudge James Tedesco his spot in the Dally M team of the year, but in my opinion, Dylan Edwards was the standout fullback across the regular season.

It doesn't count here but his performances in the Finals were flawless, and he was rewarded with the Clive Churchill Medal.

Edwards doesn't post the try assist stats of the likes of Mitchell, Drinkwater etc but his positional play is arguably the best in the competition while his running metres are always mammoth.

The most underappreciated player in the game, prior to 2022, Edwards is the rock that held the Panthers together during turmoil and half unavailability.

Wing: Ronaldo Mulitalo

The second change to the team of the year named comes in the form of the Shark winger. Joseph Suaalii was incredible, but Mulitalo trumped him in every stat.

Ronaldo crossed for 16 tries, had three try assists, broke 90 tackles, made 28 line breaks and averaged just under 150 metres per game.

He became arguably the most dangerous winger in the air both in attack and defence. That highlight reel try against Souths won't soon be forgotten.

Mulitalo also found an extra yard of pace which puts him amongst the game's genuine speedsters. An incredible year for the Kiwi international.

Centre: Joseph Manu

Joseph Manu arguably had a career-best year, which is saying something. The Kiwi megastar could arguably be a world-class fullback but will have to make do with being the premier centre.

11 tries, 12 try assists, 140 tackle breaks, 13 line breaks and over 140 metres run per game show his attacking brilliance.

His defence this season was vastly superior to his fellow centre of the year. He tackled at 84% while Holmes was at 77%.

He will play a massive role in the Kiwis upcoming World Cup charge, whether at centre or fullback. He walked into this side and I dare anyone to argue.

Centre: Valentine Holmes

Admission time. I was one of those shaking my head at reports Todd Payten was going to start Valentine Holmes in the centres.

Not only did Holmes shut me down but he was clearly in the top two centres across the competition and would have been the first centre picked for the Kangaroos.

Holmes finished, comfortably, the competition's top point scorer in 2022. He scored 10 tries and kicked goals from everywhere. He also kicked a pretty memorable field goal.

He was magic in 2022. At one time he was the world's best winger. At one time he was a top five fullback. To move into the centres and shine shows his talents.

Wing: Alex Johnston

Alex Johnston cops a hugely unfair wrap, by some, as a "catch and fall" try-scoring winger. Let's put those ridiculous comments to rest please.

Johnston is the game's best finisher. He routinely tops the try-scoring charts no matter who his inside centre or whether his halves are rookies or internationals.

If there was ever a chance to score, with my life on the line, and one player you pick to finish it off, Johnston is my man.

28 tries, 38 line breaks, over 100 run metres per game and a near 85% tackling efficiency show the complete player Johnston is. Not bad for someone who just catches and scores.

Five-Eighth: Cameron Munster

The Storm had a rare 'down year' in 'only' finishing fifth but Munster was again the star of the show. He was again the standout five-eighth across the regular season.

11 tries, 15 try assists, 15 line break assists, 140 running metres per game and 200 kicking metres per game tell only half the story.

Munster largely held this side together in the absence of Ryan Papenhuyzen. He was forced to shift positions and roles multiple times but excelled everywhere.

He is the Kangaroo's major strike weapon as they head into the World Cup.

Halfback: Nicho Hynes

Nicho Hynes, by a record margin, was the best player in the game in 2022. His individual season is right up there with some of the best we've seen.

With the greatest of respects to the Sharks team, they're a far cry from Penrith, Parra, Melbourne, Souths, the Roosters or even the Cowboys in pure talent but Nicho took them to second.

Six tries, 17 try assists, 26 line break assists, over 110 running metres per game, 93% tackling, 380 kicking metres per game and 21 forced dropouts sums up his 2022. All in his first year as a fulltime number seven.

Hynes did away with the myth that Storm players can't excel outside the system. He's the difference between the Sharks finishing second and eighth. A brilliant season.

Prop: Joseph Tapine

Joseph Tapine is the game's premier front rower. His performances, especially toward the back end of the season, dragged Canberra into the Finals.

165 metres per game, 69 tackle breaks and 42 offloads make for a brilliant return in the regular season. He was also their best against the Storm in their Week One Final.

Tapine became the most destructive middle man in the game in 2022 whilst also tackling at just under 96%. He's the prototype prop.

Every single club in the game would have been in for his services (money allowing of course). Canberra's re-signing him is a massive coup moving forward.

Hooker: Apisai Koroisau

There were some calls for Harry Grant to be named in the Dally M side due to higher polling numbers but you simply can't go past Api for mine.

Koroisau, in the discussion as being the game's best rake, was humble enough to accept being benched to help the team.

That said, Penrith were a much better side when he was on the park. I'd even say this was his best year yet.

Last year, where he was in the top three hookers in the game, he had one try assist. This year he had 12. He also forced dropouts to last year's zero. Will be missed.

Prop: James Fisher-Harris

It's tough to argue against Payne Haas being included in the Dally M TOTY but for mine the Panthers hitman was just a little better.

Just under 150 metres per game, 95% of his tackles made, and over 1200 post contact metres. Not a bad return.

JFH was a monster in the Grand Final and if not for his fellow Kiwi front row partner would have been my Prop of the year.

I honestly can't remember the last time JFH had a bad game. Or even a quiet game. Only twice in 2022 was he under 100 running metres, and one of those games saw him only play 25 minutes.

Second Row: Jeremiah Nanai

Heading into the season I had to google Nanai's name. Fast forward until the end of 2022 and he's an Origin and Kangaroo star and my back rower of the season.

17 tries is a ridiculous return for a second rower, especially one with only four games to his name heading into the season.

At only 19 year's of age it it scary to think just how good Nanai will be. He won the Rookie of the year this year by a long way.

Nanai played a huge part in the Cowboys charge to a Prelim. Defensively he performed well beyond his years, tackling at just under 90%.

Second Row: Isaiah Papali'i

For the record, I'm totally ok with Viliame Kikau being named in the Dally M version but I would have named the Eels superstar.

10 tries, 93 tackle breaks, 130 metres per game, and 94% tackling efficiency certainly pose a valid argument for his inclusion.

Papalii will be sorely missed by the Eels in 2023 and beyond. He was arguably Parra's best in a beaten Grand Final side.

His Round Nine performance against the Eels was one of the best individual performances by a forward all season. 186 metres, nine tackle breaks and a line break went a long way to his side winning.

Lock: Isaah Yeo

Isaah Yeo has been the game's premier number 13 for two seasons now. I could absolutely see an argument for a certain Cowboy but Yeo is such a huge part of Penrith's success.

Yeo's stats don't properly outline his importance to his side. His ball playing is next level for the position while he's one of the game's most respected captains.

A big minute player, Yeo is arguably the best defender in the game. He tackles at just under 98%, which in the modern game is ridiculous.

Yeo might not have the star power of some of his teammates, but he should be the poster boy for that club.

Interchange: Ben Hunt

I was shocked that Hunt didn't finish second in the Dally M count. He dragged a below par Dragons side to relevancy.

Interchange: Payne Haas

Haas was a monster yet again in 2022. He seemingly has a mortgage on a TOTY spot, and with good cause. Was the third best prop this year for mine.

Interchange: Reagan Campbell-Gillard

The Parramatta prop not only reminded everyone of his talents but roared back into Origin and Kangaroos selection. He was a top five prop this year without any doubt.

Interchange: Viliame Kikau

The game's most dangerous wide running forward. Kikau was near untouchable at times in 2022. Just a little quiet in some games to edge Papalii for mine.