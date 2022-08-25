Once more the Manly Sea Eagles find themselves in a tough spot, having missed the finals in 2022 after a top-four finish last year.

And once more eyebrows have been raised over Des Hasler's role as head coach of the side. But personally, I can't understand why.

How is it that one of the best coaches of the NRL era always seems to be in a perpetual state of losing his job?

It's undeniable that Manly's run toward the end of the season has not been a good watch for those on the Northern Beaches.

Last week's 40-6 shellacking by the Sharks at home marked five losses on the trot, made especially disappointing considering it was Kieran Foran's last game at Brookvale in the Manly stripes.

Foran is not the only Sea Eagles leaving the nest at season's end, either, with Dylan Walker and Martin Taupau departing as well.

Despite all this, catapulting Hasler from the driving seat is not the right move, and frankly, it's pretty insulting to suggest Des can't get Manly back on track.

The circumstances surrounding this year's fall from grace are clear, as Manly's injury toll has claimed a number of their star players.

Jake Trbojevic, Rueben Garrick, Karl Lawton, Jason Sabb and Sean Keppie have all been grounded for 2022 - not to mention their star player and last year's Dally M winner, Tom Trbojevic has only managed seven appearances this season.

Add on to that the publicity and scrutiny the club faced during the pride jersey saga and it's a wonder they were ever considered for contention in the finals this year.

It was only last year that Hasler's position last came under fire after Manly opened the 2021 season with four straight losses.

That chat got significantly quieter at the end of the year as they won their way to a preliminary final.

Historically, Hasler has always pointed Manly in the right direction and we are always quick to forget his stellar resume as a head coach in the NRL.

Hasler has coached 18 seasons of first grade between his time in Manly and the Canterbury Bulldogs. In that time he missed finals on just four occasions.

He has coached in five NRL Grand Finals, the third-most behind Wayne Bennett and Craig Bellamy. Included in this are his two premierships for Manly in 2008 and 2011.

When he joined the Sea Eagles in 2004, the club had finished the previous season in 14th of 15 sides. He had them playing finals by 2005 and in a Grand Final by 2007.

We're quick to forget the calibre of Des Hasler, and even quicker to suggest his sacking whenever controversy, injury or a form slump washes over the Northern Beaches.

Following the pride jersey saga, there has been speculation surrounding a divide in the Manly dressing room, a suggestion that Hasler may have lost the faith of his players.

Daly Cherry-Evans and Lachlan Croker have spoken out in defence of Hasler.

"We love the bloke, we love the coaching staff that he's got here and if I had my way he would be my coach for the rest of my career," Croker said to Channel 9 News.

"I don't understand why the coaches are so heavily blamed, but that is just the trend that's in rugby league," added club captain Cherry-Evans.

Rugby League media and supporters are quick to call for the coaches heads when results start to take a nosedive.

But with no obvious replacement for Des at Manly, sacking him now would be akin to the club leaping off a stable ship into the open ocean without any sight of land around them - or a life vest.