In July this year, Jackson Hastings' world was turned upside down.

He received a devastating phone call from his sister, confirming their mother had passed away following a heart attack.

The news rocked the family, leaving Hastings responsible for his two younger sisters, Jonte and Jorja.

Fast forward to today, and unfortunately for the 29-year-old, his career is at a crossroads too, with only five appearances for the Newcastle Knights this season and no contract for 2026.

The Super League has been touted as a possible option for Hastings, who made 87 appearances in the league across stints for the Salford Red Devils and Wigan Warriors.

However, with a young daughter at home and the added responsibility of his sisters, Hastings has no desire to return to England, instead choosing to reach out to NRL clubs to give him a chance.

"Whatever comes about, I know they're getting a good rugby league player and a good person," Hastings told News Corp.

"I've played my best footy over the last couple of years and I still reckon the peak of my powers is ahead of me.

"I just need a consistent run of being trusted and being given a role."

If he were to stay in the NRL, Hastings would have to take a significant pay cut from the $700,000 he was earning a season at the Knights.

It was reported that the Gold Coast Titans were set to offer Hastings a lifeline, with incoming coach Josh Hannay a fan of his experience and ability to play in the halves and at lock, but it seems unlikely to happen now.

