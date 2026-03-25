Addin Fonua-Blake isn't lying awake dreaming about Queensland. \n\nWhen and if Laurie Daley's number flashes up, he'll be ready.\n\nThe Cronulla Sharks enforcer finds himself in unfamiliar territory this season, eligible for New South Wales for the first time after a tweak to State of Origin's eligibility rules unlocked the door previously closed to him by his Kiwi ties.\n\nThe prop is keeping his feet planted firmly on the ground, focusing on the Sharks, currently after a slow start for the team and for him personally\n\n"My full focus is on how I play and what I am doing for the Sharks," Fonua-Blake told the media on Tuesday.\n\n"I know if I am playing well, then I could put myself in a position to get a call.\n\n"If I don't, well then I'll just keep working hard and worrying about myself."\n\nThe passion for the sky blue jersey is real for the Sharks star. \n\nWhenever someone asks him whether he spends his time stewing over Queensland, Fonua-Blake can barely suppress a grin.\n\n"I don't think about Queensland too much," he replied.\n\n"When I am at home, I think about my family. When I am in here (in Cronulla), I think about the Sharks. If I get a call, then I will start thinking about Queensland."\n\nIf the call does come, Fonua-Blake expressed gratitude and wants to maximise the opportunity, saying, "If I am lucky or blessed enough to get a call on the day, then I will take that opportunity with both hands."\n\n"I am definitely passionate (about the Sky Blue jersey). I will put my heart into the job."\n\nIn the NRL arena, Fonua-Blake hasn't quite hit the wrecking-ball heights that make him one of the NRL's best forwards, leaving him with a lot to prove before Origin comes around.\n\nRight now, he wants to focus on turning things around after a rocky start to the season.\n\nThere's no panic in his voice; he's seen this movie before.\n\n"I feel like we have strayed away from our brand of footy," Fonua-Blake said.\n\n"We've been punished twice now, so we have to prepare well and get ready to go again.\n\n"It is not ideal the way we have started the year, but it is also not the end of the comp. If we can get our act together and start playing our brand of footy again, we should string together a few good wins and be sitting where we want to be.\n\n"We were in a similar position last year, and we pulled ourselves out of it. I have full belief in the squad that once we start getting things right ... the wins won't be far away."\n\nThe Sharks play on Sunday in a semi-final rematch against the Raiders, where the club is "striving to get to the next level."