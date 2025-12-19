The NRL off-season is a whacky time of year for fans of the game.

No rugby league on means we drift to thinking about concepts, ideas, things that keep the brain ticking - like why the Wests Tigers board is imploding again, or what the competition would look like without a salary cap.

So here at Zero Tackle, we thought why not have a bit of off-season fun to pass some time.

What if we put five of us in a room - okay, a virtual room - and said, pick your ideal rugby league team, draft style, but you can't pick more than one player from each 2026 NRL roster.

17 teams, 17 spots. You must pick a player from each club, no exception.

The strategies that followed were varied. Some simply took the best players available, and some took the clubs they thought would be difficult to fill from.

Here is how things went for editor Scott Pryde, founder Matt Clements, and writers Isaac Issa, Ethan Lee Chalk and Dan Nichols, with all picks in a snake order.

First, the teams in team list order.

No. Matt Ethan Dan Isaac Scott
1 Reece Walsh Isaiah Iongi Kaeo Weekes James Tedesco AJ Brimson
2 Josh Addo-Carr Mark Nawaqanitawase Brian To'o Lehi Hopoate Jacob Kiraz
3 Ethan Strange Tolutau Koula Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow Latrell Mitchell Herbie Farnworth
4 Taylan May Bradman Best Tom Trbojevic Gehamat Shibasaki Kotoni Staggs
5 Valentine Holmes Stephen Crichton Ronaldo Mulitalo Xavier Savage Murray Taulagi
6 Blaize Talagi Isaiya Katoa Fletcher Sharpe Tom Dearden Cameron Munster
7 Nicho Haynes Nathan Cleary Sam Walker Jahrome Hughes Mitchell Moses
8 Thomas Flegler Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Payne Haas Junior Paulo James Fisher-Harris
9 Reece Robson Harry Grant Wayde Egan Jeremy Marshall-King Blayke Brailey
10 Stefano Utoikamanu Mitchell Barnett Terrell May Addin Fonua-Blake Joseph Tapine
11 Haumole Olakau'atu Hudson Young Beau Fermor Viliame Kikau Dylan Lucas
12 Keaon Koloamatangi Reuben Cotter Jacob Preston Leka Halasima Isaiah Papali'i
13 Erin Clark Patrick Carrigan Trent Loiero Isaah Yeo Cameron Murray
14 Kalyn Ponga Apisai Koroisau Jacob Liddle Jayden Campbell Connor Watson
15 Jeremiah Nanai Jadyn Su'A Jack Williams Hamish Stewart Toby Couchman
16 Leo Thompson David Fifita Jai Arrow Kai Pearce-Paul Samuela Fainu
17 Moeaki Fotuaika Briton Nikora Jason Taumalolo Tyson Frizell Taniela Paseka

And here is how every pick played out.

Pick Person Player Club
1 Matt Reece Walsh Broncos
2 Ethan Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Titans
3 Dan Payne Haas Broncos
4 Isaac James Tedesco Roosters
5 Scott Cameron Munster Storm
6 Scott Mitchell Moses Eels
7 Isaac Jahrome Hughes Storm
8 Dan Terrell May Tigers
9 Ethan Harry Grant Storm
10 Matt Haumole Olakau'atu Sea Eagles
11 Matt Valentine Holmes Dragons
12 Ethan Nathan Cleary Panthers
13 Dan Fletcher Sharpe Knights
14 Isaac Isaah Yeo Panthers
15 Scott Herbie Farnworth Dolphins
16 Scott Blayke Brailey Sharks
17 Isaac Tom Dearden Cowboys
18 Dan Sam Walker Roosters
19 Ethan Stephen Crichton Bulldogs
20 Matt Kalyn Ponga Knights
21 Matt Josh Addo-Carr Eels
22 Ethan Isaiya Katoa Dolphins
23 Dan Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow Dolphins
24 Isaac Addin Fonua-Blake Sharks
25 Scott Joseph Tapine Raiders
26 Scott Cameron Murray Rabbitohs
27 Isaac Lehi Hopoate Sea Eagles
28 Dan Kaeo Weekes Raiders
29 Ethan Mark Nawaqanitawase Roosters
30 Matt Keaon Koloamatangi Rabbitohs
31 Matt Thomas Flegler Dolphins
32 Ethan Jadyn Su'A Dragons
33 Dan Brian To'o Panthers
34 Isaac Jeremy Marshall-King Dolphins
35 Scott James Fisher-Harris Warriors
36 Scott Kotoni Staggs Broncos
37 Isaac Latrell Mitchell Rabbitohs
38 Dan Ronaldo Mulitalo Sharks
39 Ethan Mitchell Barnett Warriors
40 Matt Erin Clark Warriors
41 Matt Jeremiah Nanai Cowboys
42 Ethan Patrick Carrigan Broncos
43 Dan Jacob Preston Bulldogs
44 Isaac Viliame Kikau Bulldogs
45 Scott AJ Brimson Titans
46 Scott Jacob Kiraz Bulldogs
47 Isaac Jayden Campbell Titans
48 Dan Tom Trbojevic Sea Eagles
49 Ethan Hudson Young Raiders
50 Matt Ethan Strange Raiders
51 Matt Taylan May Tigers
52 Ethan Reuben Cotter Cowboys
53 Dan Beau Fermor Titans
54 Isaac Leka Halasima Warriors
55 Scott Dylan Lucas Knights
56 Scott Toby Couchman Dragons
57 Isaac Gehamat Shibasaki Broncos
58 Dan Trent Loiero Storm
59 Ethan Bradman Best Knights
60 Matt Nicho Hynes Sharks
61 Matt Reece Robson Roosters
62 Ethan Apisai Koroisau Tigers
63 Dan Jacob Liddle Dragons
64 Isaac Xavier Savage Raiders
65 Scott Isaiah Papali'i Panthers
66 Scott Taniela Paseka Sea Eagles
67 Isaac Junior Paulo Eels
68 Dan Jack Williams Eels
69 Ethan David Fifita Rabbitohs
70 Matt Blaize Talagi Panthers
71 Matt Stefano Utoikamanu Storm
72 Ethan Briton Nikora Sharks
73 Dan Jai Arrow Rabbitohs
74 Isaac Hamish Stewart Dragons
75 Scott Samuela Fainu Tigers
76 Scott Connor Watson Roosters
77 Isaac Kai Pearce-Paul Tigers
78 Dan Wayde Egan Warriors
79 Ethan Tolutau Koula Sea Eagles
80 Matt Leo Thompson Bulldogs
81 Matt Moeiaki Fotuaika Titans
82 Ethan Isaiah Iongi Eels
83 Dan Jason Taumalolo Cowboys
84 Isaac Tyson Frizell Knights
85 Scott Murray Taulagi Cowboys