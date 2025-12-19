The NRL off-season is a whacky time of year for fans of the game.
No rugby league on means we drift to thinking about concepts, ideas, things that keep the brain ticking - like why the Wests Tigers board is imploding again, or what the competition would look like without a salary cap.
So here at Zero Tackle, we thought why not have a bit of off-season fun to pass some time.
What if we put five of us in a room - okay, a virtual room - and said, pick your ideal rugby league team, draft style, but you can't pick more than one player from each 2026 NRL roster.
17 teams, 17 spots. You must pick a player from each club, no exception.
The strategies that followed were varied. Some simply took the best players available, and some took the clubs they thought would be difficult to fill from.
Here is how things went for editor Scott Pryde, founder Matt Clements, and writers Isaac Issa, Ethan Lee Chalk and Dan Nichols, with all picks in a snake order.
First, the teams in team list order.
And here is how every pick played out.
|Pick
|Person
|Player
|Club
|1
|Matt
|Reece Walsh
|Broncos
|2
|Ethan
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|Titans
|3
|Dan
|Payne Haas
|Broncos
|4
|Isaac
|James Tedesco
|Roosters
|5
|Scott
|Cameron Munster
|Storm
|6
|Scott
|Mitchell Moses
|Eels
|7
|Isaac
|Jahrome Hughes
|Storm
|8
|Dan
|Terrell May
|Tigers
|9
|Ethan
|Harry Grant
|Storm
|10
|Matt
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Sea Eagles
|11
|Matt
|Valentine Holmes
|Dragons
|12
|Ethan
|Nathan Cleary
|Panthers
|13
|Dan
|Fletcher Sharpe
|Knights
|14
|Isaac
|Isaah Yeo
|Panthers
|15
|Scott
|Herbie Farnworth
|Dolphins
|16
|Scott
|Blayke Brailey
|Sharks
|17
|Isaac
|Tom Dearden
|Cowboys
|18
|Dan
|Sam Walker
|Roosters
|19
|Ethan
|Stephen Crichton
|Bulldogs
|20
|Matt
|Kalyn Ponga
|Knights
|21
|Matt
|Josh Addo-Carr
|Eels
|22
|Ethan
|Isaiya Katoa
|Dolphins
|23
|Dan
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|Dolphins
|24
|Isaac
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Sharks
|25
|Scott
|Joseph Tapine
|Raiders
|26
|Scott
|Cameron Murray
|Rabbitohs
|27
|Isaac
|Lehi Hopoate
|Sea Eagles
|28
|Dan
|Kaeo Weekes
|Raiders
|29
|Ethan
|Mark Nawaqanitawase
|Roosters
|30
|Matt
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Rabbitohs
|31
|Matt
|Thomas Flegler
|Dolphins
|32
|Ethan
|Jadyn Su'A
|Dragons
|33
|Dan
|Brian To'o
|Panthers
|34
|Isaac
|Jeremy Marshall-King
|Dolphins
|35
|Scott
|James Fisher-Harris
|Warriors
|36
|Scott
|Kotoni Staggs
|Broncos
|37
|Isaac
|Latrell Mitchell
|Rabbitohs
|38
|Dan
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|Sharks
|39
|Ethan
|Mitchell Barnett
|Warriors
|40
|Matt
|Erin Clark
|Warriors
|41
|Matt
|Jeremiah Nanai
|Cowboys
|42
|Ethan
|Patrick Carrigan
|Broncos
|43
|Dan
|Jacob Preston
|Bulldogs
|44
|Isaac
|Viliame Kikau
|Bulldogs
|45
|Scott
|AJ Brimson
|Titans
|46
|Scott
|Jacob Kiraz
|Bulldogs
|47
|Isaac
|Jayden Campbell
|Titans
|48
|Dan
|Tom Trbojevic
|Sea Eagles
|49
|Ethan
|Hudson Young
|Raiders
|50
|Matt
|Ethan Strange
|Raiders
|51
|Matt
|Taylan May
|Tigers
|52
|Ethan
|Reuben Cotter
|Cowboys
|53
|Dan
|Beau Fermor
|Titans
|54
|Isaac
|Leka Halasima
|Warriors
|55
|Scott
|Dylan Lucas
|Knights
|56
|Scott
|Toby Couchman
|Dragons
|57
|Isaac
|Gehamat Shibasaki
|Broncos
|58
|Dan
|Trent Loiero
|Storm
|59
|Ethan
|Bradman Best
|Knights
|60
|Matt
|Nicho Hynes
|Sharks
|61
|Matt
|Reece Robson
|Roosters
|62
|Ethan
|Apisai Koroisau
|Tigers
|63
|Dan
|Jacob Liddle
|Dragons
|64
|Isaac
|Xavier Savage
|Raiders
|65
|Scott
|Isaiah Papali'i
|Panthers
|66
|Scott
|Taniela Paseka
|Sea Eagles
|67
|Isaac
|Junior Paulo
|Eels
|68
|Dan
|Jack Williams
|Eels
|69
|Ethan
|David Fifita
|Rabbitohs
|70
|Matt
|Blaize Talagi
|Panthers
|71
|Matt
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|Storm
|72
|Ethan
|Briton Nikora
|Sharks
|73
|Dan
|Jai Arrow
|Rabbitohs
|74
|Isaac
|Hamish Stewart
|Dragons
|75
|Scott
|Samuela Fainu
|Tigers
|76
|Scott
|Connor Watson
|Roosters
|77
|Isaac
|Kai Pearce-Paul
|Tigers
|78
|Dan
|Wayde Egan
|Warriors
|79
|Ethan
|Tolutau Koula
|Sea Eagles
|80
|Matt
|Leo Thompson
|Bulldogs
|81
|Matt
|Moeiaki Fotuaika
|Titans
|82
|Ethan
|Isaiah Iongi
|Eels
|83
|Dan
|Jason Taumalolo
|Cowboys
|84
|Isaac
|Tyson Frizell
|Knights
|85
|Scott
|Murray Taulagi
|Cowboys