Over the next few weeks, Zero Tackle will be taking a look at the best rugby league players from every age group as fans across the country eagerly await the NRL's return.

While an Under-18s Australian Schoolboys team is named annually, Zero Tackle will be naming the best players from each age group who are set to be watched closely in the near future or have already proven themselves as stars of the 13-man code.

Headlined by 2025 Clive Churchill Medallist Reece Walsh and Sydney Roosters halfback Sam Walker, the Under-23s age bracket includes multiple representative stars and others who are just slowly getting to the prime of their careers.

This includes New Zealand international Naufahu Whyte, Canberra Raiders duo Kaeo Weekes and Xavier Savage, Wests Tigers winger Sunia Turuva and Tongan international Tolutau Koula.

Under-23s Best 17 (born in 2002)

1. Reece Walsh (