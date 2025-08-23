It is no secret that the South Sydney Rabbitohs are keen on the signature of departing Gold Coast Titans star David Fifita.

The damaging back-rower has been granted permission to negotiate with rival clubs, and while just 12 months ago his services were in high demand, only one club are reportedly chasing him now.

With Rabbitohs head coach Wayne Bennett expressing his desire to have Fifita in Redfern for 2026, fans would be hoping it's only a matter of time before the deal is finalised.

It's been reported, however, that in order for the Bunnies to usher in the former Maroons star, they'll need to offload an already-out-of-favour star.

According to the Daily Telegraph, unwanted English halfback Lewis Dodd needs to be moved on as soon as possible if the Rabbitohs hope to bring in Fifita.

It's been reported that rival NRL clubs have been unimpressed with Dodd's current $650,000 price tag, even with the Rabbitohs offering to chip in $250,000.

The Rabbitohs current cap situation leaves little room for the $900,000 contract of Fifita, thus requiring Dodd to find a new home as soon as possible to ensure the transaction.

There has been talk of Dodd potentially heading back to the Super League in 2026, which is certain to appease Bennett, who has been hoping to dump the young halfback's salary for some time.