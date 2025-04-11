The Sydney Roosters have established themselves as one of the premium clubs in the NRL, with 15 premierships in the franchise's proud history.

However, after failing to make a splash in the early 2010s, a rebuild was needed to return the club to premiership glory.

After uncharacteristically finishing well out of the top eight in back-to-back seasons, the Roosters had big changes to make.

Insert Trent Robinson, who was set to become one of the greatest coaches of the NRL era, and would lead the Sydney Roosters to three premierships in six seasons.

Their first premiership came in Robinson's first year with the club, where he oversaw a decent roster overhaul to get in elite rugby league talents who would eventually lead them to premiership glory.

Stars such as James Maloney, Sonny Bill Williams, and Michael Jennings joined the club's ranks, which had already featured NRL loyalty in Anthony Minichello, Mitchell Pearce, and Boyd Cordner.

The Roosters' host of stars, led by the brilliance of Robinson, earned the side a minor premiership, a grand final appearance, and evidently a premiership.

The Roosters went on to dominate the rest of the 2010s, reclaiming their status as a competitive NRL side year-in-and-year-out.

They added more superstars to their team sheet, with James Tedesco and Cooper Cronk inking deals with the club in the build-up towards their back-to-back premierships in 2018 and 2019.

It is truly one of the most impressive rebuilds of the NRL era, and has laid a foundation that would last for over a decade.