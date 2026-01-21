The 2026 NRL season is approaching, and it could well be one of the most wide-open campaigns in recent history.

While arguments could be made for why plenty of teams are in the mix for the premiership, realistically, there are only a small handful likely to take out the Provan-Summons trophy on that first Sunday in October.

The usual suspects - the teams who have dominated recent seasons - are all likely to be in the mix again, but there is also a smokey or two in the mix.

Here are the teams that can win the premiership in 2026.