With their victory over the Newcastle Knights last weekend, the Cronulla Sharks earned the right to play Week 1 of the finals at their home of PointsBet Stadium.

This news is a part of the ongoing controversy surrounding the top four teams playing their finals in small suburban stadiums. The issue being that these blockbuster games (being the Panthers and Eels, and Sharks up against the Cowboys) will be played in front of only around a combined 34000 people.

Shark Park is currently undergoing rennovations.

But while it may be unfortunate that so many fans will miss out, there is one big perk; we get to see more of what Gus Gould calls the 'Bermuda Triangle'.

Colloquially known to all footy fans as Shark Park, the Cronulla home ground has been home to many bizarre and just outright unlikely moments that don't happen elsewhere and here are five of the most memorable.