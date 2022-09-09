With their victory over the Newcastle Knights last weekend, the Cronulla Sharks earned the right to play Week 1 of the finals at their home of PointsBet Stadium.
This news is a part of the ongoing controversy surrounding the top four teams playing their finals in small suburban stadiums. The issue being that these blockbuster games (being the Panthers and Eels, and Sharks up against the Cowboys) will be played in front of only around a combined 34000 people.
Shark Park is currently undergoing rennovations.
But while it may be unfortunate that so many fans will miss out, there is one big perk; we get to see more of what Gus Gould calls the 'Bermuda Triangle'.
Colloquially known to all footy fans as Shark Park, the Cronulla home ground has been home to many bizarre and just outright unlikely moments that don't happen elsewhere and here are five of the most memorable.
5. Latrell misses three sitters
Let's start with something recent by looking at the Sharks v South Sydney Rabbitohs from round 20 in the 2022 campaign.
To set the scene quickly, think back to Round 2 when Souths came up against the Melbourne Storm. In that game, Latrell Mitchell kicked a massive two-point field goal to send the game to a golden point.
They ultimately did lose that game, but the effort remains excellent nonetheless.
Eighteen rounds later, Souths play the Sharks in golden point, and this time around, Latrell gets three great chances much more straightforward than his 40-metre plus effort from months before, and he misses them all before Nicho Hynes slots an easy one down the other end.
At the time, it defied logic. Everyone misses, but this was one of the best field-goal takers in the competition, missing three times in a row from right in front in a massive game.
The momentum in the game was all with Souths as well, but nothing is ever certain in the Sutherland shire.