Talanoa Penitani, the younger brother of NRLW stars Tiana Penitani Gray and Natasha Penitani, has been handed a contract upgrade by the South Sydney Rabbitohs, which will see him join the NRL roster.

Appearing in the NRL Pre-Season Challenge earlier in the season, Penitani has been handed a contract upgrade by the Rabbitohs, moving onto the development list next season before being promoted to the club's Top 30 roster for 2027.

A Matraville Tigers junior, the 20-year-old has been extremely impressive in the NSW Cup this year, which has seen him average 106 running metres per game and make 23 tackle busts in 12 appearances.

Returning to the field last week after a two-month stint on the sidelines due to injury, Pentani arrived at the club at the start of the season after spending all his junior years at the Cronulla Sharks.

An explosive centre, he is a standout in attack with his acceleration, good footwork and explosivity to get through opposing defenders on the edge of the field.

"My sisters have been real good. She's (Tiana) always been a step above me (and) she teaches me little stuff here and there, just giving me tips on games and positional wise," Penitani told Rabbitohs Media.

"The experience (at the Rabbitohs) is mad. I love coming into training and the new facilities. Everyone's looking after you, everyone's there for you...I sort of look up to the boys in my position.

"There's been a few things that I sort of came in here not knowing, and I've been taught, so just practising getting the reps in has been good.

"I'm sort of hoping to get a full and consistent season (because) I've had injuries in the past, then hopefully the main goal is to get a debut."