The opening game of the 2025 State of Origin series is set to be played in Brisbane on Wednesday night, with the New South Wales Blues looking to repeat the dose they dished out to the Queensland Maroons in the decider of last year's series.

The teams have been named, the teams are in camp, and the build up to the all-important series opener is underway.

So, at Zero Tackle, we asked host Phoenix Trinidad, editor Scott Pryde and analyst Darren Parkin to jump in front of the camera and take us through the big factors that will determine the opening game of the series.

From players with injury concerns, to the Blues picking a pair of halfbacks rather than a specialist five-eighth, and the usual Origin determinents with debutants, running metres and play the ball speed, there are a wide range of issues to shape the narrative for Game 1.

Pryde and Parkin both agreed Payne Haas' quad injury - which he is racing the clock to overcome in time for Game 1 - will be one of the biggest determinents, with Pryde going as far as to say at one stage that he won't tip the Blues unless Haas plays.

Discussion is also had around Harry Grant, who could be down on match fitness after playing just a single game since his return from injury before being picked for the Origin arena.

There is also plenty of attention paid to Queensland's debutants - Robert Toia, Beau Fermor and Trent Loiero - and what they will provide, while there is also chatter around the utilities, and the varied strategies each state could use in Game 1.

There is also plenty of attention paid to Queensland's debutants - Robert Toia, Beau Fermor and Trent Loiero - and what they will provide, while there is also chatter around the utilities, and the varied strategies each state could use in Game 1.