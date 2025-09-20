With the NRL season coming to a close, those who started a new chapter in their rugby league career have been given ample time to prove their worth to their new teammates, clubs and fans.
Naturally, some have disappointed, with veterans failing to live up to their reputations, or young talent thrown in the deep end too quickly.
However, some have been just as good on the pitch as they originally seemed on paper.
Whether it be bargain buys, diamonds in the rough or blockbuster signings, these are the players who have not only met expectations but exceeded them, transforming their teams in both subtle and spectacular ways.
So, in no particular order, here are the eight best signings of the 2025 NRL season.
8Ben Hunt
Originally, a whole spiel was planned discussing how underrated Hunt's signing was.
However, after icing the game in golden point to take the Broncos within one win of an NRL Grand Final, his place on the list begs no argument.
But it's not just one game that makes Hunt one of the best signings of the season; 'Dozer' has been pivotal to the Broncos' success all year.
After filling in for the suspended Ezra Mam over the opening ten rounds, Hunt suffered a hamstring injury, which kept him out for almost two months before returning at hooker in Round 19 and then moving to halfback to cover the injured Adam Reynolds since Round 24.
From that moment on, the Broncos are undefeated and Hunt is expected to line up at five-eighth in a preliminary final, hoping to reach his second NRL Grand Final.