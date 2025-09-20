With the NRL season coming to a close, those who started a new chapter in their rugby league career have been given ample time to prove their worth to their new teammates, clubs and fans.

Naturally, some have disappointed, with veterans failing to live up to their reputations, or young talent thrown in the deep end too quickly.

However, some have been just as good on the pitch as they originally seemed on paper.

Whether it be bargain buys, diamonds in the rough or blockbuster signings, these are the players who have not only met expectations but exceeded them, transforming their teams in both subtle and spectacular ways.

So, in no particular order, here are the eight best signings of the 2025 NRL season.