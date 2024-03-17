The St George Illawarra Dragons were undoubtedly one of the competition's biggest surprise packets during the opening round, putting the cleaners through a poor opposition.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins were one of the poorest sides in the opening rounds, being hammered by the North Queensland Cowboys and conceding more points than any other.

Now, the two teams head to the Dolphins' spiritual home in Redcliffe to end Round 2, with plenty on the line for both clubs. Kick-off is set for 6:15pm (AEDT) on Sunday at Kayo Stadium.

The Dragons, as mentioned, surprised fans in Round 1 with their performance.

While there was always a feeling new head coach Shane Flanagan would have the ability to somewhat flip the fortunes of this struggling Red V outfit, to claim a 28-4 win in Round 1 over the Titans on the road was beyond even the most optimistic fans' expectations, with the joint-venture club excelling at both ends of the park.

The Dolphins, on the other hand, let in more than 40 points at the hands of the Cowboys as they begin their second season in the NRL.

Wayne Bennett's side were disappointing in all aspects, but playing at their spiritual home in Redcliffe, it's tough to see them not at least mounting some sort of resistance against one of Bennett's former clubs.

How to watch the Dolphins vs St George Illawarra Dragons

The final game of Round 2 is a Fox Sports exclusive game. Their coverage will commence at the end of the earlier game between the Manly Sea Eagles and Sydney Roosters on Fox League (Channel 502).

To watch the coverage, you'll need a valid Foxtel subscription complete with the sports package of channels.

If you'd prefer to live stream the game between the Dolphins and Dragons, then you'll be able to do this through either the Foxtel App or Kayo Sports.

In New Zealand, the game will be available on Sky Sports, while Watch NRL covers the game for a global audience.

The Dolphins vs St George Illawarra Dragons teams

The Dolphins

1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Jake Averillo 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Jack Bostock 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Thomas Flegler 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Euan Aitken 13. Max Plath

Interchange: 14. Josh Kerr 15. Kenny Bromwich 16. Mark Nicholls 17. Jarrod Wallace 18. Kurt Donoghoe 21. Tesi Niu

St George Illawarra Dragons

1. Tyrell Sloan 2. Zac Lomax 3. Moses Suli 4. Jack Bird 5. Mikaele Ravalawa 6. Kyle Flanagan 7. Ben Hunt 8. Francis Molo 9. Jacob Liddle 10. Blake Lawrie 11. Tom Eisenhuth 12. Jaydn Su'A 13. Jack de Belin

Interchange: 14. Connor Muhleisen 15. Michael Molo 16. Raymond Faitala-Mariner 17. Luciano Leilua 18. Viliami Fifita 19. Christian Tuipulotu

Click through to Zero Tackle's match centre for updated teams, live scores and stats from the game.

Key game information: The Dolphins vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Kick-off: Sunday, March 17, 6:15pm (AEDT)

Venue: Kayo Stadium, Redcliffe

Overall record: Played 2, Dolphins 1, Dragons 1

Record at venue: Played 1, Dolphins 1, Dragons 0

Last meeting: 2023, Round 13, Dolphins 26 defeat Dragons 12 at Kayo Stadium, Redcliffe

Referee: Grant Atkins

The Dolphins vs St George Illawarra Dragons betting odds

In what, at least according to the betting odds, could be the closest game of the round, the Dragons at $1.85 come in as narrow favourites compared to the $1.95 Dolphins.

The line is set at just 1.5 points, although plenty of scoring is expected with the over/under at 45.5.

Mikaele Ravalawa leads first try-scorer markets at $8, while Jamayne Isaako is the best of the Dolphins at 9.

Odds taken from PointsBet, correct at 11pm, Friday, March 15.

Think. Is this a bet you really want to place?

The Dolphins vs St George Illawarra Dragons prediction

Round 1 performances often don't mean a great deal, but in this instance, the form lines of the two clubs are hard to ignore. The Dragons were phenomenal, while the Dolphins were at the opposite end of the measuring pole.

That's not to say there won't be a reversal, but the Dragons looked fit and battle-hardened. They should take that attitude to Redcliffe to leave with their second win of the season, although they must be wary of the Wayne Bennett bounce-back factor.

Dragons by 6.