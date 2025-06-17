Game 2 of the 2025 State of Origin series is here, and Queensland will be up against it on multiple fronts to keep it alive and force a live decider in Sydney.

To get there, they'll have to do something they have never done before. Win in Perth.

The two games to date in the Western Australian capital have resulted in convincing wins for the Blues, with New South Wales putting on a combined 82 points in those two games, compared to Queensland's paltry total of 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, with the exception of Adelaide, Queensland have struggled no matter where Origin has been played outide of the two major hubs.

Queensland have won just 6 of the 15 neutral venue games in total (including the exhibition game won by New South Wales in California in 1987).

They won both in Adelaide, which are their only two victories in the last seven played at a neutral venue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Without a run of three straight in Melbourne during their era of dominance, the tale of the tape would be an utter disaster for the men from north of the Tweed.

Here are all the key stats around neutral games ahead of Wednesday's duel in Perth.

Total neutral games

New South Wales 9 - Queensland 6

Neutral games in Perth

New South Wales 2 - Queensland 0

The last five neutral games

New South Wales 3 - Queensland 2

The full list

1987, exhibition game: New South Wales 30 defeat Queensland 18 at Long Beach, California

1990, Game 2: New South Wales 12 defeat Queensland 6 at Olympic Park, Melbourne

1994, Game 2: New South Wales 14 defeat Queensland 0 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

1995, Game 2: Queensland 20 defeat New South Wales 12 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

1997, Game 2: New South Wales 15 defeat Queensland 14 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

2006, Game 3: Queensland 16 defeat New South Wales 14 at Docklands, Melbourne

2009, Game 1: Queensland 28 defeat New South Wales 18 at Docklands, Melbourne

2012, Game 1: Queensland 18 defeat New South Wales 10 at Docklands, Melbourne

2015, Game 2: New South Wales 26 defeat Queensland 18 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

2018, Game 1: New South Wales 22 defeat Queensland 12 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

2019, Game 2: New South Wales 38 defeat Queensland 6 at Perth Stadium, Perth

2020, Game 1: Queensland 18 defeat New South Wales 14 at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

2022, Game 2: New South Wales 44 defeat Queensland 12 at Perth Stadium, Perth

2023, Game 1: Queensland 26 defeat New South Wales 18 at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

2024, Game 2: New South Wales 38 defeat Queensland 18 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne