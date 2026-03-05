Manly's heart and soul of the club, Jake Trbojevic, has undergone some major changes during the offseason in a bid to keep his NRL career alive.

Coming off three rough concussions during the 2025 season, he is wary of the threat that another brutal head knock may force him into an early retirement.

The danger of a head injury was something that had only crept into Trbojevic's career in recent years. In contrast, he went the majority of his earlier career without sustaining any brutal blows.

Luckily, it doesn't seem it will get to the point of retirement discussions, with the club moving to alter his training procedures to ensure he is well-prepared when he enters the field on Saturday night against the Raiders.

A switch up in routine from Manly's medical team has seen him do plenty of hours in the gym to work on his neck strength. It's a technique introduced to help minimise risk when in contact on the field.

Trbojevic will also don a unique, state-of-the-art headgear that claims it can reduce concussion-related brain injuries, with an ongoing study backed by Connectivity Traumatic Brain Injury Australia to determine its effectiveness.

Its material is woven in a way that allegedly will soften the blows to the head when in contact.

When speaking with AAP, Trbojevic has said these changes are necessary, and he isn't willing to give up on his career.

"I've given myself the best chance to not have the same thing (happen)," Trbojevic told AAP.

"We all know the repercussions if I have a few more (concussions), which is obviously not going to be great for me. The positive thing is, I can't really give up, you know?

"I want to keep going and I've given myself the best chance, which is something I'm proud of.

"It all comes down to my feet and my tackle selection. I have probably been a bit silly in the past, for instance if you try and tackle Josh Papalii you've got to be smarter about how you go about it, I was trying to impose myself on the game."

Trbojevic will start at lock for Manly's blockbuster season opener against the reigning Minor Premiers, the Canberra Raiders, where he will debut a look similar to Sea Eagles legend Steve Menzies.

If all goes well for 'Jurbo', he will cross 250 NRL games in Round 10 against the Brisbane Broncos at Brookvale, with every single match in the maroon and white.

It will be an inspirational moment for the Sea Eagles and the wider Northern Beaches community, celebrating a tenacious workhorse who is the heart and soul of the peninsular.