In what is becoming a yearly tradition, NRL clubs have rushed to outdo each other and their previous efforts by finding the funniest ways to release the fixture list for the new year.

There are plenty that will make you laugh more than a bit, so let's get into them.

To kick us off, we are going to the Northern Beaches. We love this effort from the Sea Eagles, but maybe that's the inner wrestling fan coming out in me.

All the smoke 💨 Home Arena set for 2025 🏟#GoManly pic.twitter.com/jifEH1HHvK — Manly Warringah Sea Eagles (@SeaEagles) November 21, 2024

Interns were a focus this year.

And boy did the Tigers nail their effort. A first-day intern with no budget after spending it all on Jarome Luai. What could go wrong?

When the media intern launches the 2025 draw #OneJungle pic.twitter.com/hyTtkSdJRr — Wests Tigers (@WestsTigers) November 21, 2024

The Dolphins meanwhile went for a 'senior intern' to go through their home draw. The Perth timezone and Cowboy boots, as well as the different iterations of the Gold Coast name over the years all took some stick.

Here's a few of the highlights from our 2025 home draw 🐬#PhinsUp pic.twitter.com/YI1gSbtA9f — The Dolphins (@dolphinsnrl) November 21, 2024

Politics has been a big part of the global sphere this year, so the Sharks decided that would be the way they'd go for their announcement. The Dragons part felt... Personal.

Our ‘politically correct’ guide to the 2025 NRL season draw 🦈 pic.twitter.com/P0LlEK2GgR — Cronulla Sharks (@cronullasharks) November 21, 2024

Speaking of the Dragons, and yes, you'll have to click through to their club website, but a game of brain teasers was a solid effort.

On a different take, the Rabbitohs brought out Charlie who plays Reggie the Rabbit to run through their draw. He promises to bite the Roosters heads off, labels the Panthers are cheaters and pulls out a gigantic wooden spoon for the Tigers. This is an absolute classic. Seriously.

Charlie aka "Reggie the Rabbit" reacts to the Rabbitohs' 2025 draw release 😂❤️💚🗓️ pic.twitter.com/RzYL324qKG — South Sydney Rabbitohs 🐰 (@SSFCRABBITOHS) November 21, 2024

The Eels decided using play-doh was the go to announce the draw. Comedy at it's... Well, not finest, but there have certainly been worse efforts.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, took inspiration from Alf Stewart for their release. We will let you just watch this one because there is no logical explanation we can provide.

Nothing says the 90s and Home & Away (NRL draw) like an agitated Alf Stewart pic.twitter.com/Z8y8NS9jBK — NQ Cowboys (@nthqldcowboys) November 21, 2024

Sometimes, the best social media fixture releases are the simplest, and that's the path the Warriors went with a meme-filled look at their season ahead. We particularly love the Round 23 segment for their clash with the Bulldogs.

The Raiders, on the other hand, went with something a bit more out of the box, turning to influencers in the NRL world.

It's Draw Day and we've brought in the big guns to help us out 🤝🏻 Raiders 2025 Draw ➡️ https://t.co/5iQlLdOEfb#WeAreRaiders pic.twitter.com/vBIGPfv9UI — Canberra Raiders (@RaidersCanberra) November 21, 2024

We will wrap this up with the Melbourne Storm's effort. You be the judge.