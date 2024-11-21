In what is becoming a yearly tradition, NRL clubs have rushed to outdo each other and their previous efforts by finding the funniest ways to release the fixture list for the new year.

There are plenty that will make you laugh more than a bit, so let's get into them.

To kick us off, we are going to the Northern Beaches. We love this effort from the Sea Eagles, but maybe that's the inner wrestling fan coming out in me.

Interns were a focus this year.

And boy did the Tigers nail their effort. A first-day intern with no budget after spending it all on Jarome Luai. What could go wrong?

The Dolphins meanwhile went for a 'senior intern' to go through their home draw. The Perth timezone and Cowboy boots, as well as the different iterations of the Gold Coast name over the years all took some stick.

Politics has been a big part of the global sphere this year, so the Sharks decided that would be the way they'd go for their announcement. The Dragons part felt... Personal.

Speaking of the Dragons, and yes, you'll have to click through to their club website, but a game of brain teasers was a solid effort.

On a different take, the Rabbitohs brought out Charlie who plays Reggie the Rabbit to run through their draw. He promises to bite the Roosters heads off, labels the Panthers are cheaters and pulls out a gigantic wooden spoon for the Tigers. This is an absolute classic. Seriously.

The Eels decided using play-doh was the go to announce the draw. Comedy at it's... Well, not finest, but there have certainly been worse efforts.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, took inspiration from Alf Stewart for their release. We will let you just watch this one because there is no logical explanation we can provide.

Sometimes, the best social media fixture releases are the simplest, and that's the path the Warriors went with a meme-filled look at their season ahead. We particularly love the Round 23 segment for their clash with the Bulldogs.

The Raiders, on the other hand, went with something a bit more out of the box, turning to influencers in the NRL world.

We will wrap this up with the Melbourne Storm's effort. You be the judge.