The New South Wales Blues had some eyebrow-raising decisions in their 17 for Game 1 of the 2025 State of Origin series, but who would make the next 17?

What if there was an 'A' series to be played between the states alongside the main event?

Well, we at Zero Tackle have gone right ahead and picked the next 17 for the Blues, with a number of obvious certainties selected, and a handful of positions where there could be more than one option.

The only rules are that the players must be eligible to play for the state, not injured or suspended, and not be picked as part of the 20-man squad in Origin camp.

Starting from the top, and it's clear James Tedesco, who might have been unlucky to miss the Game 1 team, slots in ahead of Ryan Papenhuyzen and Scott Drinkwater.

We have taken former Origin star Josh Addo-Carr on one wing, and rugby union convert Mark Nawaqanitawase on the other, while injury prone star Tom Trbojevic joins Brisbane Broncos off-contract gun Kotoni Staggs in the centres.

The options for the Blues beyond those four were few and far between, and some of the easier positions to pick in the side as a result.

Jarome Luai easily wins the race to play at number six, while we have gone with the goal kicking and experience of Nicho Hynes at halfback ahead of Isaiya Katoa, who is 18th man, and brekaout star Luke Metcalf, who has surprised the competition with his work in the number seven for the Warriors this year.

Shuffling into the forwards, and Wayde Egan, who may well have put up a fight against Reece Robson if not for Robson's performances last year, becomes the dummy half ahead of Apisai Koroisau and Blayke Brailey.

At prop, Terrell May is the easiest selection in the side, and he is joined by Australian Kangaroo Lindsay Smith.

That means Keaon Koloamatangi, who has excelled in recent weeks for the Rabbitohs in the middle third, will take over at lock forward.

The Blues are skinny on the ground for options in the second-row, but we have named Dylan Lucas and Shawn Blore, with Jacob Preston's suspension the only thing keeping him away from the side.

Off the bench, we have gone with Ryan Papenhuyzen as the utility, Cameron McInnes and Junior Paulo as the Origin experienced middle third options, and bolter Jackson Ford for the final spot on the bench with his ability to play in the middle and on the edge, and his form being outstanding at club level for the Warriors over the opening 11 weeks of the season.

New South Wales A

1. James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters)

2. Mark Nawaqanitawase (Sydney Roosters)

3. Tom Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles)

4. Kotoni Staggs (Brisbane Broncos)

5. Josh Addo-Carr (Parramatta Eels)

6. Jarome Luai (Wests Tigers)

7. Nicho Hynes (Cronulla Sharks)

8. Terrell May (Wests Tigers)

9. Wayde Egan (New Zealand Warriors)

10. Lindsay Smith (Penrith Panthers)

11. Dylan Lucas (Newcastle Knights)

12. Shawn Blore (Melbourne Storm)

13. Keaon Koloamatangi (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Interchange

14. Ryan Papenhuyzen (Melbourne Storm)

15. Cameron McInnes (Cronulla Sharks)

16. Junior Paulo (Parramatta Eels)

17. Jackson Ford (New Zealand Warriors)

18. Isaiya Katoa (The Dolphins)