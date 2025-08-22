The Gold Coast Titans have reportedly tabled a whopping multi-million contract to halfback Jayden Campbell in an attempt to keep him at the club amid interest from at least five other rival teams.

The son of legendary Indigenous rugby league player Preston Campbell, Jayden has made the halfback jersey his own this season, having played a variety of roles over the past few years, such as fullback and as a utility coming off the interchange bench.

Free to speak with rival teams from November 1, Campbell has already attracted the attention of several rival teams and could also find himself on the radar of the NRL's two newest expansion teams, who could attempt to poach him away from the sunny Gold Coast.

Revealing a fortnight ago that he has hit pause on talks over an extension with the Titans, The Courier-Mail reports that the Titans have extended a $4.5 million contract offer for Campbell to re-sign.

That five-year contract would keep him at the club until the end of the 2031 NRL season.

Zero Tackle understands that three of the five teams that are interested or have shown an interest him in the past are the Canberra Raiders, St George Illawarra Dragons and the newly formed Perth Bears, who will enter the competition in 2027.

“I've thought about that [future] but at the same time I just want to play good football here,” Campbell said recently.

“I've really enjoyed the last month of football. [My future] hasn't really crossed my mind too much.

“I'd love to stay here at the coast. I just want to keep putting in a good performance while I'm here, and whatever happens, happens."

Campbell is one of many players off-contract at the Titans at the end of the 2026 season, including Alofiana Khan-Pereira, Beau Fermor, Brian Kelly, Carter Gordon, Jaimin Jolliffe, Phillip Sami and Sam Verrills.

However, a few of these players are unlikely to be retained due to the club already having AJ Brimson, David Fifita, Keano Kini, Moeaki Fotuaika and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui taking up nearly $5 million in their salary cap.

“I've grown up around the club from dad playing here, and Gold Coast have given me an opportunity to look after my family, and I feel I have to give back to them," Campbell added.

“It's a bit tough at the moment, but I want to be able to say that I was here through the tough times, and then when we start seeing success, I'd love to be part of that.”