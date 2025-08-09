Gold Coast Titans star Jayden Campbell is set to become one of the most sought-after free agents in less than three months, with the 25-year-old reportedly hitting pause on contract talks with his current team.

The son of legendary Indigenous rugby league player Preston Campbell, Jayden has made the halfback jersey his own this season, having played a variety of roles over the past few years, such as fullback and as a utility coming off the interchange bench.

However, his time at the Titans may potentially come to a close sooner than expected, as several rival teams and the NRL's two newest expansion teams look to poach him away from the sunny Gold Coast.

With the future of coach Des Hasler up in the air at the moment, The Courier-Mail is reporting that Campbell has paused contract talks with Gold Coast at the moment as he prepares to hit the open market in less than three months.

“I've thought about that [future] but at the same time I just want to play good football here,” Campbell said.

“I've really enjoyed the last month of football. [My future] hasn't really crossed my mind too much.

“I'd love to stay here at the coast. I just want to keep putting in a good performance while I'm here and whatever happens, happens."

Previously linked with a move to the Canberra Raiders, Campbell is one of many players off-contract at the end of the 2026 season, including Alofiana Khan-Pereira, Beau Fermor, Brian Kelly, Carter Gordon, Jaimin Jolliffe, Phillip Sami and Sam Verrills.

Unfortunately, a few of these players are unlikely to be retained due to the club already having AJ Brimson, David Fifita, Keano Kini, Moeaki Fotuaika and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui taking up nearly $5 million in their salary cap.

“I've grown up around the club from dad playing here and Gold Coast have given me an opportunity to look after my family and I feel I have to give back to them," Campbell added.

“It's a bit tough at the moment but I want to be able to say that I was here through the tough times and then when we start seeing success, I'd love to be part of that.”