Growing up in the 1990s, I have fond memories of watching full days of rugby league, from the Under 23s to reserve grade, then finally first grade.

Each level had its own team, jersey numbers and sense of identity, like how the number 14 often meant you were the reserve grade fullback. While today's NRL setup looks quite different, it got me thinking - Which players under the age of 23 are truly making their mark in the 2025 season?

To be eligible for this list, players must be under 23 years of age at the end of 2025.

1. Jye Gray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Age: 21

Junior club: Runaway Bay, QLD

2025 Appearances: 7 x FB, 1 x FE

Best Game: R6 vs North Queensland Cowboys

Jye Gray has been a breakout star for the Rabbitohs, making a significant impact with his fearless approach. He ranks in the Top 10 for Total Hit Ups (178), Total Metres Gained (1516), Total Try Saves (4), Average Hit Ups (22.3), Average Metres Gained (189.5), and Average Try Saves (0.5). Gray's work with the ball has been a constant source of go-forward. His ability to break the line and push his team forward through tough moments is evident in his key performances, including his standout game in Round 06 against North Queensland. ​

2. Savelio Tamale (Canberra Raiders)

Age: 21

Junior club: Chroma Kingfishers, NSW

2025 Appearances: 8 x WI

Best Game: R1 vs New Zealand Warriors

Savelio Tamale has quickly established himself as one of the toughest wingers in the game, with remarkable stats to back up his physical play. He finished in the Top 10 for Total Metres Gained (1266), Total Post Contact Metres (504), Total Tackle Breaks (45), and Total Line Breaks (10). His explosive carries down the sideline and determination to break tackles have made him a fan favourite and a key figure in the Raiders' attack.​

3. Paul Alamoti (Penrith Panthers)

Age: 21

Junior club: Milperra Colts, NSW

2025 Appearances: 6 x WI, 2 x CE

Best Game: R3 vs Melbourne Storm

Paul Alamoti's impressive combination of speed and strength has made him a standout for the Panthers this season. He is in the Top 10 for Total Line Breaks (9). Alamoti's ability to score tries in tight situations and break defensive lines with ease has been crucial to Penrith's attacking structure. ​

4. Jaxon Purdue (North Queensland Cowboys)

Age: 20

Junior club: Norths Devils Mackay, QLD

2025 Appearances: 7 x CE

Best Game: R6 vs. South Sydney Rabbitohs

Jaxon Purdue has proven himself as a reliable and dynamic centre for the Cowboys, ranking in the Top 10 for Total Try Saves (2). His exceptional defence and strategic positioning in key moments have made him a standout in the centre position, as seen in his solid performances throughout the year, especially his defensive effort in Round 06 against South Sydney.

5. Lehi Hopoate (Manly Sea Eagles)

Age: 20

Junior club: Beacon Hill Bears, NSW

2025 Appearances: 4 x WI, 4 x FB

Best Game: R4 vs Cronulla Sharks

Lehi Hopoate has shown tremendous potential in his second season, excelling as a dual-threat winger. He ranks in the Top 10 for Total Hit Ups (159), Total Metres Gained (1529), and Average Metres Gained (191.1). Hopoate's ability to gain valuable metres and create opportunities for teammates has made him a crucial part of the Sea Eagles' attack. ​

6. Lachlan Galvin (Wests Tigers)

Age: 20

Junior club: Eaglevale-St Andrews Magpies, NSW

2025 Appearances: 7 x FE

Best Game: R2 vs Parramatta Eels

Lachlan Galvin has been a steady influence in the halves for the Tigers, ranking in the Top 10 for Total Forced Drop Outs (5). His composed kicking game and ability to dictate play have been essential in keeping the Tigers in competitive positions, especially in tight games. His tactical awareness has shone through, particularly in his match against Parramatta in Round 02.​

7. Isaiya Katoa (The Dolphins)

Age: 21

Junior club: Glenmore Park Brumbies, NSW

2025 Appearances: 8 x HB

Best Game: R2 vs Newcastle Knights

Isaiya Katoa has continued to impress with his vision and creativity at halfback for the Dolphins, placing in the Top 10 for Total Try Assists (8) and Total Kicks in Play (105). Katoa's ability to set up tries and control the tempo of the game has been instrumental in his team's success, particularly evident in his performance against Newcastle in Round 02. ​

8. Toby Couchman (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Age: 22

Junior club: Thirroul Butchers, NSW

2025 Appearances: 5 x PR, 2 x INT

Best Game: R07 vs. Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles

Toby Couchman has emerged as a workhorse for the Dragons, ranking in the Top 10 for Average Tackles (45.0). His relentless defensive effort and presence in the middle have made him one of the toughest forwards in the league. Couchman's ability to maintain a high tackle count and work tirelessly in both attack and defence has been a key factor in his team's efforts this season.​

9. Owen Pattie (Canberra Raiders)

Age: 21

Junior club: Biloela Panthers, QLD

2025 Appearances: 8 x INT

Best Game: R3 vs Manly Sea Eagles

Owen Pattie's ability to turn the game on its head with his kicking game has made him a key contributor for the Raiders. He ranks in the Top 10 for Total Forty Twenties (1). Pattie's tactical kicking has given his team much-needed field position and helped set up attacking opportunities. ​

10. Davvy Moale (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Age: 22

Junior club: Coogee Randwick Wombats, NSW

2025 Appearances: 5 x INT, 3 x PR

Best Game: R03 vs Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks

Davvy Moale's powerful running and relentless defence have made him one of the key forwards for the Rabbitohs this season. With his hard carries and work around the ruck, Moale has provided plenty of go-forward. His ability to maintain high energy levels in every match has been crucial to the Souths' forward pack's dominance.​

11. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki (The Dolphins)

Age: 22

Junior club: Redbank Plains Bears, QLD

2025 Appearances: 7 x SR

Best Game: R3 vs Newcastle Knights

Kulikefu Finefeuiaki has been an outstanding workhorse for the Dolphins, consistently driving his team forward with aggressive running and defensive work. His hard-hitting tackles and ability to gain crucial metres on every carry made him one of the standout forwards in the competition.​

12. Samuela Fainu (Wests Tigers)

Age: 21

Junior club: Guildford Owls, NSW

2025 Appearances: 7 x SR

Best Game: R3 vs Dolphins

Samuela Fainu's combination of agility and strength has made him a versatile forward for the Tigers. He's shown up regularly in the Top 10 for defensive work and ball carrying, particularly with his tough runs through the middle of the field. Fainu's athleticism has allowed him to have a big impact in both attack and defence.​

13. Siua Wong (Sydney Roosters)

Age: 22

Junior club: Burnham Chevaliers & Manurewa Marlins, NZ

2025 Appearances: 7 x SR, 1 x LK

Best Game: R5 vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Siua Wong has continued to be a rock for the Roosters, ranking in the Top 10 for Total Tackles (306). His relentless defence and ability to lock up the ruck have made him a vital part of the Roosters' forward pack. Wong's work rate has been unmatched in key defensive moments, providing stability and leadership for his team. ​

14. Blake Steep (Sydney Roosters)

Age: 20

Junior club: Port Macquarie Sharks, NSW

2025 Appearances: 8 x INT

Best Game: R8 vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Blake Steep has brought energy and dynamism to the Roosters' forward rotation, offering strong impact off the bench. His aggressive defence and physicality have been a key part of the Roosters' successful efforts in closing out tight games. Steep's work rate has been impressive, ensuring that his side maintains intensity throughout the game.​

15. Jeremiah Nanai (North Queensland Cowboys)

Age: 22

Junior club: Cairns Kangaroos, QLD

2025 Appearances: 4 x INT, 2 x SR

Best Game: R08 vs. Gold Coast Titans

Jeremiah Nanai's electrifying presence continues to be felt in the Cowboys' forward pack. His explosiveness and knack for scoring tries from the back row have been key to his team's success. Nanai's versatility and ability to read the game have kept opposition defences on edge throughout the season.

16. Dylan Egan (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Age: 21

Junior club: Gerringong Lions, NSW

2025 Appearances: 3 x SR, 2 x INT

Best Game: R06 vs. Gold Coast Titans

Dylan Egan has become an important utility for the Dragons, providing strong defence and solid runs in the middle. His work off the bench has allowed him to keep the team ticking, making vital tackles and carries when needed most. Egan's ability to adapt to multiple roles in the forward pack has been invaluable to his team.

17. Sam Tuivaiti (Parramatta Eels)

Age: 20

Junior club: Canley Vale Kookaburras, NSW

2025 Appearances: 6 x INT

Best Game: R07 vs. Wests Tigers

Sam Tuivaiti's physical presence off the bench has provided the Eels with fresh energy in the middle of the park. His strength and tenacity in defence have been crucial in turning the tide for his team during tight encounters. Tuivaiti's tough running and commitment to his role have made him a reliable forward for the Eels.