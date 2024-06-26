Mark Nawaqanitawase has already signed with the Sydney Roosters for 2025 and beyond, but now, the club want him early.

While reports broke that the Roosters were weighing up bringing the rugby union star over early, it's understood that it will depend whether Nawaqanitawase makes future Wallabies squads.

The fresh wave of speculation over Nawaqanitawase's future came after he was left out of the squad for the Wallabies' upcoming Test matches, and with only five months left on his deal with the embattled Rugby Australia, it could well be a play that suits both codes.

There is no secret Rugby Australia have been struggling financially, and the Roosters are believed to have the calary cap to bring Nawaqanitawase to the club early.

Speaking on SEN Radio, Justin Holbrook said the early signing of Nawaqanitawase would be enormous both for the player and for the club with the Roosters' injuries in the outside backs also leaving them short.

“If we could make that happen I think it would be terrific for Mark's development in rugby league to get a kick start,” Holbrook said on SEN 1170 Afternoons.

“Instead of waiting for a full season, to get him for the backend of the season, that would be enormous if that was a chance of happening.

“Especially with how many backs we've lost at the minute, which is tough for us but every club faces it.

“We're a bit sort of light on in the centres with the boys being suspended and Billy Smith injured and Robert Toia still not back from injury, so we're a bit light on in the centres.”

Injuries this year may have left Holbrook, Trent Robinson and the Roosters wanting to sign the rugby player early, but it's also a development proposition, with the club losing the likes of Joseph Manu, Joseph Suaalii and potentially Daniel Tupou at the end of the year.

The 23-year-old has signed with the Roosters on a two-year deal that will run for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.