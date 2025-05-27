Mal Meninga has thrown open the door to Kangaroos selection ahead of this year's Ashes tour, confirming that State of Origin form will weigh heavily in deciding who boards the plane to England.

With the first three-Test series against Great Britain since 2003 set to kick off in Liverpool, Leeds and Wembley, Meninga is keeping a close watch on the new crop of Origin debutants.

One name that has surfaced earlier than expected is Queensland rookie Robert Toia, who has played just 10 NRL matches but will line up in the centres for his Origin debut.

Meninga admitted he's unsure of Toia's eligibility but labelled the 20-year-old 'a player of the future' and someone the Kangaroos would love to have in their system.

Other names under consideration include Trent Loiero for Queensland and Max King for New South Wales. Both are expected to feature in Wednesday's Origin opener and have impressed with their recent club form.

For those eligible to wear the green and gold, Origin continues to be the clearest pathway to the national side.

There has been a shift in the representative landscape in recent years, with a growing number of players pledging allegiance to Pacific Island nations. Stars like Brian To'o, Stephen Crichton, Payne Haas and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui have either switched or considered switching to Samoa or Tonga, creating challenges for Kangaroos selectors.

Still, Meninga remains bullish about the prestige of the Australian jersey and said the undefeated Pacific Championships squad of 2023 set a strong benchmark in performance and professionalism.

Loyalty will continue to factor into the selection process, but Origin and club form will be critical.

"There are some new guys coming through at the moment, so we'll look at the new guys and see how they handle the bigger occasion," Meninga said.

"Robert Toia's a good example of that. I'm not quite sure where Rob's eligibility sits, but I'd love to have him available; he's a player of the future.”

Hudson Young is also eyeing a return via Origin. The Canberra back-rower knows strong performances in the sky blue will boost his hopes of an Ashes tour spot.

"It's a goal. It's a while away, but I'm sure Mal and the team do look at Origin," Young said.

"I'm really grateful to be part of this team, and I'm just looking to put my best foot forward for this team and get the win on Wednesday."