Brisbane Bronco Tesi Niu has been electric since his return from a hamstring injury, however the impending arrival of Reece Walsh at Red Hill spells trouble for the young fullback.

The 20 year-old outside back has averaged over 180 metres across his three games back in the side, scoring a try, setting up two and breaking the line four times, and more importantly, winning all three games in the process.

However, the arrival of Walsh from the New Zealand Warriors looks set to squeeze Niu out of the backline, and potentially to a rival club.

The Broncos 2023 backline picks itself, with Walsh at the back, Corey Oates and Selwyn Cobbo on the wings, and Herbie Farnworth will return from injury to partner Kotoni Staggs in the centres, leaving Niu outside the 17.

There were whispers of Niu leaving the club last year to play centre at either Parramatta or South Sydney, eventually sticking solid and re-signing with the Broncos through to the end of 2023.

Niu could stick solid and try to break into the backline, but in a contract year, you want to be in the spotlight, playing first-grade football, garnering as much attention as possible in order to secure a better contract.

There would be no shortage of suitors for Niu if he were to hit the open market, the Dolphins the obvious suitors, while South Sydney could re-emerge, having a shortage of outside backs at the club.

The Warriors may consider the fullback, with rumours that Charnze Nicole-Klokstad has signed with the club to play centre in 2023.

Niu cannot negotiate with rival clubs until November 1st, however it's unlikely the Broncos would put up a fight if the custodian did request an early release.