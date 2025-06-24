Sydney Roosters star fullback James Tedesco has used a 16-vote performance in Round 16 to further extend his lead at the top of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP.
The fullback's performance pushed him another nine votes ahead of Terrell May, with the Wests Tigers prop clinging onto second, but now a distant 26 votes behind Tedesco.
The trio behind him - Dolphins centre Herbie Farnworth, Broncos prop Payne Haas, and South Sydney Rabbitohs second-rower Keaon Koloamatangi - all managed either 12 or 13 votes to keep themselves within 60 on the leaderboard.
Canberra forward Joseph Tapine was another bigger mover, sneaking into the bottom of the top ten after a 16-vote performance.
Isaiah Iongi was one of five to be awarded a full 20 votes during the round, with the Parramatta fullback the highest ranked of the group, sitting in equal 25th place overall. He was joined by Brad Schneider, Bradman Best, Reece Walsh and Mark Nawaqanitawase. Josh Papalii, Tapine, Alex Johnston and Latrell Mitchell were the other players to be voted best on ground by at least one judge.
During every round of the 2025 NRL season, four judges from Zero Tackle's team (founder Matt Clements, writers Ethan Lee Chalk and Dan Nichols, and myself as editor), will assign votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis for every game during the season, with results to be published each week here on Zero Tackle.
Without any further ado, here are the votes from Round 16.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Joseph Tapine
|Joseph Tapine
|Josh Papalii
|Joseph Tapine
|4
|Terrell May
|Latu Fainu
|Jarome Luai
|Latu Fainu
|3
|Latu Fainu
|Josh Papalii
|Sebastian Kris
|Josh Papalii
|2
|Sebastian Kris
|Sebastian Kris
|Latu Fainu
|Terrell May
|1
|Josh Papalii
|Terrell May
|Joseph Tapine
|Jahream Bula
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Brad Schneider
|Brad Schneider
|Brad Schneider
|Brad Schneider
|4
|Blaize Talagi
|Scott Sorensen
|Scott Sorensen
|Blaize Talagi
|3
|Scott Sorensen
|Erin Clark
|Blaize Talagi
|Scott Sorensen
|2
|Erin Clark
|Liam Henry
|Liam Henry
|Erin Clark
|1
|Liam Henry
|Blaize Talagi
|Erin Clark
|Liam Henry
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Bradman Best
|Bradman Best
|Bradman Best
|Bradman Best
|4
|Herbie Farnworth
|Herbie Farnworth
|Herbie Farnworth
|Kalyn Ponga
|3
|Kalyn Ponga
|Kalyn Ponga
|Dylan Lucas
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|2
|Dylan Lucas
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|Kalyn Ponga
|Dylan Lucas
|1
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|Dylan Lucas
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|Herbie Farnworth
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Alex Johnston
|Latrell Mitchell
|Latrell Mitchell
|Latrell Mitchell
|4
|Latrell Mitchell
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Grant Anderson
|Eliesa Katoa
|3
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Eliesa Katoa
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Alex Johnston
|2
|Harry Grant
|Alex Johnston
|Harry Grant
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|1
|Sua Fa'alogo
|Harry Grant
|Alex Johnston
|Grant Anderson
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Reece Walsh
|Reece Walsh
|Reece Walsh
|Reece Walsh
|4
|Kotoni Staggs
|Kotoni Staggs
|Blayke Brailey
|Payne Haas
|3
|Payne Haas
|Payne Haas
|Payne Haas
|Kotoni Staggs
|2
|Blayke Brailey
|Blayke Brailey
|Kotoni Staggs
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|1
|Xavier Willison
|Xavier Willison
|Siosifa Talakai
|Blayke Brailey
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Mark Nawaqanitawase
|Mark Nawaqanitawase
|Mark Nawaqanitawase
|Mark Nawaqanitawase
|4
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|3
|Naufahu Whyte
|Sandon Smith
|Naufahu Whyte
|Hugo Savala
|2
|Angus Crichton
|Angus Crichton
|Connor Watson
|Naufahu Whyte
|1
|Connor Watson
|Naufahu Whyte
|Angus Crichton
|Connor Watson
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Isaiah Iongi
|Isaiah Iongi
|Isaiah Iongi
|Isaiah Iongi
|4
|Junior Paulo
|Junior Paulo
|Zac Lomax
|Dean Hawkins
|3
|Zac Lomax
|Dean Hawkins
|Dean Hawkins
|Junior Paulo
|2
|Will Penisini
|Zac Lomax
|Junior Paulo
|Zac Lomax
|1
|Alofiana Khan-Pereira
|Alofiana Khan-Pereira
|Alofiana Khan-Pereira
|Kitione Kautoga
Top Ten
|PLAYER
|1
|James
Tedesco
|16
|177
|2
|Terrell
May
|7
|151
|3
|Herbie
Farnworth
|13
|136
|4
|Payne
Haas
|13
|124
|5
|Keaon
Koloamatangi
|12
|117
|6
|Hudson
Young
|0
|115
|7
|Isaiya
Katoa
|0
|108
|8
|Clinton
Gutherson
|0
|103
|8
|Connor
Tracey
|0
|103
|8
|Joseph
Tapine
|16
|103