Sydney Roosters star fullback James Tedesco has used a 16-vote performance in Round 16 to further extend his lead at the top of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP.

The fullback's performance pushed him another nine votes ahead of Terrell May, with the Wests Tigers prop clinging onto second, but now a distant 26 votes behind Tedesco.

The trio behind him - Dolphins centre Herbie Farnworth, Broncos prop Payne Haas, and South Sydney Rabbitohs second-rower Keaon Koloamatangi - all managed either 12 or 13 votes to keep themselves within 60 on the leaderboard.

Canberra forward Joseph Tapine was another bigger mover, sneaking into the bottom of the top ten after a 16-vote performance.

Isaiah Iongi was one of five to be awarded a full 20 votes during the round, with the Parramatta fullback the highest ranked of the group, sitting in equal 25th place overall. He was joined by Brad Schneider, Bradman Best, Reece Walsh and Mark Nawaqanitawase. Josh Papalii, Tapine, Alex Johnston and Latrell Mitchell were the other players to be voted best on ground by at least one judge.

During every round of the 2025 NRL season, four judges from Zero Tackle's team (founder Matt Clements, writers Ethan Lee Chalk and Dan Nichols, and myself as editor), will assign votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis for every game during the season, with results to be published each week here on Zero Tackle.

Without any further ado, here are the votes from Round 16.

Top Ten

