Sydney Roosters and New South Wales fullback James Tedesco is set to learn his fate from the NRL integrity unit early next week.

The integrity unit have been investigating an alleged incident in which Tedesco is accused of yelling "Squid Games" at a woman of Asian descent outside a Bondi pub a few weeks ago. She made a formal complaint to the NRL following the alleged incident.

Squid Games is a currently popular Korean Netflix series.

Tedesco has denied any wrongdoing, and the Sydney Roosters, upon completing their own investigation, found the star, who also captains the club and state at Origin level, had no case to answer.

After a lengthy investigation in which the NRL are understood to have talked to all involved parties, including Tedesco, who is believed to have fronted the integrity unit with a lawyer, and witnesses at the time, the result is expected to be announced this week, according to a Daily Telegraph report.

It's understood Tedesco's defence hinges on the fact he was simply discussing the show with friends, rather than actually saying anything directly to the complainant.

While it's uncertain at this stage what the NRL will determine when they finally announce their findings in the coming week, it has been rumoured Tedesco may apologise for a misunderstanding, rather than actually apologising for the incident.

That would also likely mean there are no additional punishments for Tedesco in a year when he has plenty to lose, given he is now a front-runner to captain the Kangaroos at the 2022 Rugby League World Cup.

Mal Meninga's team has previously been captained by Daly Cherry-Evans, but it would take a brave man to say he is going to be in the team given the form of Nathan Cleary for the Penrith Panthers and New South Wales Blues, who he led to a State of Origin series victory in 2021, before also taking his club team to the premiership.