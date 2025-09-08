James Tedesco might have confirmed his Zero Tackle NRL MVP victory last week, but he put a stamp of authority on it over the weekend, scoring a perfect 20 votes in the Sydney Roosters' win to secure a finals spot.\r\n\r\nTedesco was at his scintillating best for the tri-colours in the heavy win, and with Terrell May, who still sits in second, failing to score for the Wests Tigers, the Roosters' fullback will take home a 60-vote win.\r\n\r\nPayne Haas and Reece Walsh both polled well for the Brisbane Broncos to ensure they finish in the top five, while Herbie Farnworth, despite being injured for the last six weeks of the season, finishes in fourth spot.\r\n\r\nElsewhere, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck scored a small collection of votes to finish just outside the top five, while Addin Fonua-Blake was the only other player to score.\r\n\r\nWalsh, who was the unanimous man of the match for Brisbane, and Tedesco were joined by Nathan Cleary and Mitchell Moses as the only 20-vote getters for the weekend, while all of Erin Clark, Lehi Hopoate, AJ Brimson, Keano Kini, Toby Rudolf, Nicho Hynes, Tevita Naufahu, Kodi Nikorima and Trai Fuller were also voted into the top spot by at least one judge.\r\n\r\nDuring every round of the 2025 NRL season, four judges from Zero Tackle's team (founder Matt Clements, writers Ethan Lee Chalk and Dan Nichols, and myself as editor) will assign votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis for every game during the season, with results to be published each week here on Zero Tackle.\r\n\r\nOver the remainder of the week, we will be unveiling our MVP team of the year, position rankings, and club rankings from the recently completed season.\r\n\r\nOur finals MVP, a standalone competition, will kick off next week.\r\n\r\nWithout any further ado, here are the votes from Round 27.\r\n\r\n[fixture_single match_id="7768755"]\r\n \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMatt Clements\r\nScott Pryde\r\nDan Nichols\r\nEthan Lee Chalk\r\n\r\n\r\n5\r\nReece Walsh\r\nReece Walsh\r\nReece Walsh\r\nReece Walsh\r\n\r\n\r\n4\r\nPayne Haas\r\nPayne Haas\r\nPayne Haas\r\nPayne Haas\r\n\r\n\r\n3\r\nEliesa Katoa\r\nEliesa Katoa\r\nJosiah Karapani\r\nEliesa Katoa\r\n\r\n\r\n2\r\nJosiah Karapani\r\nBen Hunt\r\nBen Hunt\r\nJosiah Karapani\r\n\r\n\r\n1\r\nBen Hunt\r\nJosiah Karapani\r\nEliesa Katoa\r\nBen Hunt\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n[fixture_single match_id="7768756"]\r\n \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMatt Clements\r\nScott Pryde\r\nDan Nichols\r\nEthan Lee Chalk\r\n\r\n\r\n5\r\nErin Clark\r\nLehi Hopoate\r\nLehi Hopoate\r\nErin Clark\r\n\r\n\r\n4\r\nSamuel Healey\r\nErin Clark\r\nErin Clark\r\nLehi Hopoate\r\n\r\n\r\n3\r\nLehi Hopoate\r\nLehi Hopoate\r\nDallin Watene-Zelezniak\r\nCharnze Nicoll-Klokstad\r\n\r\n\r\n2\r\nDallin Watene-Zelezniak\r\nEthan Bullemor\r\nTom Trbojevic\r\nRoger Tuivasa-Sheck\r\n\r\n\r\n1\r\nTom Trbojevic\r\nRoger Tuivasa-Sheck\r\nSamuel Healey\r\nMatthew Lodge\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n[fixture_single match_id="7768757"]\r\n \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMatt Clements\r\nScott Pryde\r\nDan Nichols\r\nEthan Lee Chalk\r\n\r\n\r\n5\r\nJames Tedesco\r\nJames Tedesco\r\nJames Tedesco\r\nJames Tedesco\r\n\r\n\r\n4\r\nMark Nawaqanitawase\r\nMark Nawaqanitawase\r\nMark Nawaqanitawase\r\nMark Nawaqanitawase\r\n\r\n\r\n3\r\nAngus Crichton\r\nSiua Wong\r\nDaniel Tupou\r\nSiua Wong\r\n\r\n\r\n2\r\nDaniel Tupou\r\nNaufahu Whyte\r\nSiua Wong\r\nJye Gray\r\n\r\n\r\n1\r\nSiua Wong\r\nDaniel Tupou\r\nHugo Savala\r\nSam Walker\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n[fixture_single match_id="7768758"]\r\n \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMatt Clements\r\nScott Pryde\r\nDan Nichols\r\nEthan Lee Chalk\r\n\r\n\r\n5\r\nNathan Cleary\r\nNathan Cleary\r\nNathan Cleary\r\nNathan Cleary\r\n\r\n\r\n4\r\nPaul Alamoti\r\nLindsay Smith\r\nPaul Alamoti\r\nPaul Alamoti\r\n\r\n\r\n3\r\nIsaiah Papali'i\r\nPaul Alamoti\r\nLindsay Smith\r\nCasey McLean\r\n\r\n\r\n2\r\nLindsay Smith\r\nCasey McLean\r\nLuke Garner\r\nLindsay Smith\r\n\r\n\r\n1\r\nIsaah Yeo\r\nIsaiah Papali'i\r\nMoses Leota\r\nIsaiah Papali'i\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n[fixture_single match_id="7768759"]\r\n \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMatt Clements\r\nScott Pryde\r\nDan Nichols\r\nEthan Lee Chalk\r\n\r\n\r\n5\r\nAJ Brimson\r\nKeano Kini\r\nAJ Brimson\r\nKeano Kini\r\n\r\n\r\n4\r\nJarome Luai\r\nAJ Brimson\r\nKeano Kini\r\nAJ Brimson\r\n\r\n\r\n3\r\nKieran Foran\r\nKieran Foran\r\nKieran Foran\r\nKieran Foran\r\n\r\n\r\n2\r\nKeano Kini\r\nJarome Luai\r\nTino Fa'asuamaleaui\r\nJayden Campbell\r\n\r\n\r\n1\r\nJayden Campbell\r\nTino Fa'asuamaleaui\r\nRoyce Hunt\r\nHeamasi Makasini\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n[fixture_single match_id="7768760"]\r\n \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMatt Clements\r\nScott Pryde\r\nDan Nichols\r\nEthan Lee Chalk\r\n\r\n\r\n5\r\nToby Rudolf\r\nNicho Hynes\r\nNicho Hynes\r\nNicho Hynes\r\n\r\n\r\n4\r\nNicho Hynes\r\nBlayke Brailey\r\nTeig Wilton\r\nAddin Fonua-Blake\r\n\r\n\r\n3\r\nEnari Tuala\r\nToby Rudolf\r\nToby Rudolf\r\nToby Rudolf\r\n\r\n\r\n2\r\nBilly Burns\r\nAddin Fonua-Blake\r\nBlayke Brailey\r\nEnari Tuala\r\n\r\n\r\n1\r\nBlayke Brailey\r\nEnari Tuala\r\nSiosifa Talakai\r\nRonaldo Mulitalo\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n[fixture_single match_id="7768761"]\r\n \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMatt Clements\r\nScott Pryde\r\nDan Nichols\r\nEthan Lee Chalk\r\n\r\n\r\n5\r\nTevita Naufahu\r\nKodi Nikorima\r\nKodi Nikorima\r\nTrai Fuller\r\n\r\n\r\n4\r\nKodi Nikorima\r\nTrai Fuller\r\nTevita Naufahu\r\nHamiso Tabuai-Fidow\r\n\r\n\r\n3\r\nHamiso Tabuai-Fidow\r\nHamiso Tabuai-Fidow\r\nTrai Fuller\r\nKodi Nikorima\r\n\r\n\r\n2\r\nTrai Fuller\r\nTevita Naufahu\r\nHamiso Tabuai-Fidow\r\nTevita Naufahu\r\n\r\n\r\n1\r\nJake Averillo\r\nKulikefu Finefeuiaki\r\nIsaiya Katoa\r\nJoe Roddy\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n[fixture_single match_id="7768762"]\r\n \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMatt Clements\r\nScott Pryde\r\nDan Nichols\r\nEthan Lee Chalk\r\n\r\n\r\n5\r\nMitchell Moses\r\nMitchell Moses\r\nMitchell Moses\r\nMitchell Moses\r\n\r\n\r\n4\r\nJosh Addo-Carr\r\nJack Williams\r\nJosh Addo-Carr\r\nJosh Addo-Carr\r\n\r\n\r\n3\r\nZac Lomax\r\nZac Lomax\r\nZac Lomax\r\nZac Lomax\r\n\r\n\r\n2\r\nJack Williams\r\nJunior Paulo\r\nJack Williams\r\nDylan Brown\r\n\r\n\r\n1\r\nJ'maine Hopgood\r\nJosh Addo-Carr\r\nJunior Paulo\r\nJunior Paulo\r\n\r\n\r\nTop Ten\r\n\r\n\r\nRANK\r\n\r\nPLAYER\r\nLAST ROUND\r\nTOTAL\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n1\r\n\r\nJames\r\nTedesco\r\n20\r\n266\r\n\r\n\r\n2\r\n\r\nTerrell\r\nMay\r\n0\r\n206\r\n\r\n\r\n3\r\n\r\nPayne\r\nHaas\r\n16\r\n188\r\n\r\n\r\n4\r\n\r\nHerbie\r\nFarnworth\r\n0\r\n169\r\n\r\n\r\n5\r\n\r\nReece\r\nWalsh\r\n20\r\n168\r\n\r\n\r\n6\r\n\r\nRoger\r\nTuivasa-Sheck\r\n3\r\n160\r\n\r\n\r\n7\r\n\r\nJoseph\r\nTapine\r\n0\r\n159\r\n\r\n\r\n8\r\n\r\nScott\r\nDrinkwater\r\n0\r\n158\r\n\r\n\r\n8\r\n\r\nAddin\r\nFonua-Blake\r\n6\r\n158\r\n\r\n\r\n10\r\n\r\nConnor\r\nTracey\r\n0\r\n150\r\n\r\n\r\nClick here to view the full leaderboard.