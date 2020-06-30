Storm vs Roosters

Cameron Munster will miss following his knee injury against the Panthers, with Riley Jacks his likely replacement. Christian Welch will need to pass concussion protocols to play while Ryan Papenhuyzen, Josh Addo-Carr and Kenny Bromwich are all likely to play. Tui Kamikamica will be available after overcoming injury.

Victor Radley (ACL), Sam Verrills (ACL) and Isaac Liu (ribs) will all miss for Sydney while James Tedesco is set to return and Nat Butcher is set to replace Radley in the squad. Poasa Faamausili returns to the squad after his loan spell has finished with the Warriors.

Raiders vs Dragons

Corey Horsburgh will miss after suffering a foot injury against the Eels while Joseph Tapine is set to return. If Tapine is unfit, Dunamis Lui would return. Josh Papalii will need to pass HIA protocols to play.

No major changes are expected for the Dragons.

Eels vs Cowboys

Mitch Moses is set to miss after suffering a calf injury last weekend with Brad Takairangi his likely replacement for the Eels.

No major injury issues for the Cowboys with last week’s late withdrawals Mitch Dunn (groin) and Connelly Lemuelu (shoulder) could be set to return. Valentine Holmes could be an outside chance to return if he proves his fitness after recovering from an ankle injury.

Titans vs Sharks

No major changes for the Titans after their big win over the Broncos last week. Tyrone Roberts could enter selection talk after returning in a scratch match against Broncos fringe players last week.

Josh Dugan is expected to play despite picking up a minor calf injury last week and no other changes are expected. Ronaldo Mulitalo (knee) and Nene Macdonald (match fitness) could return as part of an extended bench.

Warriors vs Broncos

Wayde Egan is set to return for the Warriors after missing due to suspension while Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is likely to miss with a grade one shoulder charge. New loanee Jack Hetherington is set to make his Warriors debut after Poasa Faamausili was recalled to the Roosters to cover injuries.

Joe Ofahengaue is set to be dealt a two week charge with an early guilty plea for his grade one shoulder charge while Tom Flegler and Patrick Carrigan will return from their suspensions. Kotoni Staggs and jake Turpin are chances to return from their injuries.

Tigers vs Panthers

Adam Doueihi is in doubt due to a knee injury with Thomas Mikeale also in doubt to play after leaving the game last week due to a knee issue.

Nathan Cleary (quad/infection), Viliame Kikau (shoulder), Api Koroisau (eye), Jarome Luai (shoulder), Brent Naden (neck) and Liam Martin (neck/shoulder) are facing issues but are likely to play. Josh Mansour could return after a minor knee injury caused his late withdrawal last week.

Sea Eagles vs Knights

Moses Suli could return from a finger injury for Manly while Corey Waddell is a chance for selection after recovering from a shoulder injury.

Bradman Best will return for the Knights after missing last week due to a COVID-19 breach and will replace either Gehamat Shibasaki or Enari Tuala.

Bulldogs vs Rabbitohs

Will Hopoate will miss after suffering a syndesmosis injury against the Tigers. Chris Smith is an option to return after recovering from a knee injury while Jake Averillo will need to pass protocols to play. Nick Meaney could return from a neck injury to replace Hopoate.

Adam Reynolds is in doubt for the Rabbitohs with Troy Dargan his likely replacement. Damen Cook (knee) and Hame Sele (knock) should both overcome knocks and be right to play.