Panthers v Rabbitohs

Despite facing some minor injury concerns, Penrith can expect Liam Martin (hamstring), Viliame Kikau (shoulder) and Dylan Edwards (ribs) to play on Thursday with the six-day turnaround. Jarome Luai is also set to return after taking an early plea for his dangerous tackle charge on Felise Kaufusi.

James Roberts is set to make his return for the Rabbitohs after returning to full fitness following the shutdown period. But it’s not all good news for South Sydney with young forward Tom Amore looking to have suffered a season-ending knee injury last week. Mark Nicholls or a recovered Hame Sele are set to replace him in the side while Liam Knight is set to play after picking up a minor ankle injury.

Storm v Warriors

Melbourne is set to welcome back Jahrome Hughes from a broken hand after almost returning last week as well as winger Josh Addo-Carr, who missed last week after being granted personal leave to attend the birth of his child. Addo-Carr is set to replace Marion Seve on the wing. Dale Finucane (dislocated finger) and Christian Welch (knock) are both expected to be selected.

New Warriors coach Todd Payton could make multiple changes to his squad with Jazz Tevaga (ankle) and Ken Maumalo (hamstring) set to return. Wayde Egan will need to beat an eye gouge charge to play with Karl Lawton set to replace him. Lachlan Burr is set to miss due to suffering multiple concussions this season with either King Vuniyayawa or Isaiah Papali’i set to come off the bench. Eliesa Katoa could miss after suffering an ankle injury early last week.

Roosters v Dragons

Star James Tedesco (concussion) could be in doubt after his knock with Maiko Sivo and will need to pass protocols to play. Joseph Manu (knock), Victor Radley (HIA), Jake Friend (nose), Daniel Tupou (cork) and Angus Crichton (shoulder) should all be right to play. Lindsay Collins could be set to return after his neck injury during training last week led to his weekend withdrawal.

Jordan Pereira is set to miss with suspension with Jason Saab or Tim Lafai set to replace him. James Graham is also set to miss after announcing his departure from the club while Adam Clune will be monitored after failing to finish last week with a concussion.

Cowboys v Knights

Kyle Feldt (HIA) and Connelly Lemuelu (shoulder) suffered minor injuries last week and will be monitored. Jake Granville could replace a underperforming Reece Robson while John Asiata (knee), Jordan McLean (calf), Valentine Holmes (ankle) and Michael Morgan (shoulder) all remain unavailable for the Cowboys.

Mitch Barnett (back) is close to a return for the Knights, with Lachlan Fitzgibbon (HIA) and Bradman Best (wrist) set to be available. Enari Tuala and Gehamat Shibasaki are set to battle for the right centre position.

Broncos v Titans

Darius Boyd, Anthony Milford, Matt Lodge and Tevita Pangai Junior have all been put on notice for the under-performing Broncos. Patrick Carrigan and Tom Flegler will both miss with suspension, with Joe Ofahengaue set to come into the starting side and one of Rhys Kennedy, Ethan Bullemor or Jamil Hopoate coming off the bench. Corey Oates will be monitored after suffering a groin injury against the Knights.

The Titans could be without Corey Thompson after suffering a jaw injury last week and will need to pass HIA protocols to play. Young Tonumaipea (knee) is set to miss with Philip Sami (hamstring) also in doubt. Tyrone Peachey is set to start at centre.

Eels v Raiders

Nathan Brown could miss two weeks for the Eels with a grade two high tackle charge while Shaun Lane and Waqa Blake will be monitored after passing HIA’s last week. Kane Evans will return from suspension.

Jarrod Croker left the field early last week with concussion but is set to play for Canberra while Dunamis Lui and Bailey Simonsson a chance to return to the 17.

Sea Eagles v Sharks

Tom Trbojevic is set to miss six week with a hamstring injury with Brendan Elliot set to replace him at fullback. Moses Suli (hand) and Jorge Taufua (quad) are both chances to return with Dylan Walker (ankle) facing 8-12 weeks on the injury list. Martin Taupau (thumb) and Corey Waddell (shoulder) are chances to return after missing last week.

The Sharks will enter with no major injury concerns with Matt Moylan (concussion) passing a game-day HIA last week.

Bulldogs vs Wests Tigers

Nick Meaney (hip) is a chance to return for the Bulldogs, replacing Christian Crichton. Aiden Tolman is set to be released from quarantine on game day with the club hoping for an extension for him to train with the squad on Saturday.

The Tigers are set to be without Zane Musgrove (foot), Alex Twal (knee) and Robert Jennings (hamstring). Joey Leilua (knee) is set to play while Harry Grant, Josh Aloiai and Sam McIntyre will be free to play if they take early guilty pleas on their grade 1 charges.