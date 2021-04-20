Penrith Panthers vs Newcastle Knights

The Panthers bill be awaiting the verdict on Paul Momirovski by the NRL Judiciary, while Viliame Kikau is also under some doubt with a neck injury. Liam Martin is also out to prove his fitness after suffering a head knock last week. Should Momirovski miss, Tyrone May and Brent Naden come into the frame for a starting role at centre under Ivan Cleary.

Hymel Hunt the latest Knights gun to be sidelined after suffering a hamstring injury last weekend, giving Starford To’a or Gehamat Shibasaki a chance to play. Kalyn Ponga (illness) and Jacob Saifiti (shoulder) are tipped to get the all-clear to face the Panthers. Brodie Jones put in a dazzling performance against the Sharks and is likely to hold onto that role at centre.

Gold Coast Titans vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Tino Fa’asuamaleaui will miss the next two weeks for a shoulder charge ban, but the Titans will welcome back Anthony Don and Phillip Sami. Will likely see Jonus Pearson return to the reserves and Moeaki Fotuaika come into the centres.

The Rabbitohs will be without Latrell Mitchell due to suspension, with Alex Johnston the likely candidate to pull on the No.1 jumper. Josh Mansour remains under an injury cloud due to a hamstring setback, meaning Jaxson Paulo will likely start on the wing and Tautau Moga or Steven Marsters come into the frame. Keaon Koloamatangi returns from suspension for Wayne Bennett.

Parramatta Eels vs Brisbane Broncos

Dylan Brown returns from suspension, which is likely to see Will Smith return to the interchange. Marata Niukore’s fitness will be questioned after suffering a knee knock last week. Forward Ryan Matterson likely to remain sidelined due to ongoing concussion issues. Round 6 debutant Wiremu Greig likely to return to reserves.

Broncos will welcome back Herbie Farnworth, who had battled a shoulder complaint the past fortnight. Corey Oates is tipped to retain his place on the wing after a strong first game of the season against the Panthers last week. Anthony Milford unlikely to return, while David Mead could join him in QLD Cup.

Cronulla Sharks vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Sharks will be without Aiden Tolman due to suspension, but are likely to welcome back Josh Dugan from a concussion setback that sidelined him for Knights clash. Wade Graham will also be out to prove his fitness after suffering a head knock. Positive news for Sharks fans with Shaun Johnson returning to the training track in the past week.

Jack Hetherington handed a six-game ban for his high hit on Valentine Holmes last week will open a starting spot at prop for Dylan Napa. Nick Meaney a chance to return from a rib injury, while Kyle Flanagan (leg) and Renouf Atoni (concussion) will be out to prove their fitness. Dean Britt or Joe Stimson likely candidates to find a place on the bench.

North Queensland Cowboys vs Canberra Raiders

Jason Taumalolo could be back out of the side after further hand issues, this time his other hand however. Injury clouds over Ben Hampton and Connelly Lemuelu, who are battling rib and shoulder complaints respectively and will need to prove their fitness.

Sebastian Kris is set to return to the starting side as Bailey Simonsson battles a head knock setback. Emre Guler is also tipped to make way for the returning Ryan James, who was managed for his side’s loss to the Eels in Round 6. Raiders required significant movement of magnets last week due to injury and could be in line for further changes to starting 17 as Ricky Stuart looks to be ready for a reshuffle.

Wests Tigers vs Manly Sea Eagles

Asu Kepaoa will miss the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury in loss to Rabbitohs. Joey Leilua will return from concussion in his place. Likely to remain unchanged from there.

Sea Eagles are likely to remain 1-17 following their stunning win over the Titans last week. Reports unsure surrounding the return date for Curtis Sironen, who is tipped to come back into the side in the two rounds.

Sydney Roosters vs St George Illawarra

The Roosters will be awaiting the NRL Judiciary’s verdict on Victor Radley’s high tackle charge on Cameron Munster. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Sio Siua Taukeiaho are in doubt with shoulder and rib injuries respectively. Brett Morris is set to return from a calf complaint, while Daniel Suluka-Fifita and Fletcher Baker come into the frame for a spot in the 17.

Ben Hunt will be out to prove his fitness after returning to training from a fractured leg. Corey Norman is likely to miss with a shoulder injury, which could see Adam Clune retain his spot for another week if both Norman and Hunt are sidelined. Blake Lawrie likely to return to the lineup in place of Kaide Ellis.

Melbourne Storm vs New Zealand Warriors

Dale Finucane makes his long-awaited season debut, returning from a calf issue and likely moving Tui Kamikamica to the pine. Ryan Papenhuyzen is reportedly “touch-and-go” for the ANZAC Day clash and will be needing to overcome an AC joint complaint. Nicho Hynes the obvious option to pull on the No.1 jumper should Papenhuyzen miss. Harry Grant and Kenny Bromwich will need to prove their fitness after suffering head knocks against the Roosters last weekend.

Peta Hiku, David Fusitu’a and Adam Pompey are set to miss through injury, while Paul Turner will hold down a role in the centres after an impressive outing against the Dragons last week. Injuries will open opportunity in the centres for either former Bronco Reece Walsh or young gun Rocco Berry to make their debuts. Bailey Sironen is also in the frame to return from a shoulder injury.