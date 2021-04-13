Brisbane Broncos vs Penrith Panthers

Anthony Milford is set to be dropped by Kevin Walters after being demoted to train with the reserves on Monday. His absence is likely to re-open an opportunity for Brodie Croft, who will pair with fellow halfback Tom Dearden. Reports on Monday also has Tesi Niu likely to be dropped for Thursday’s clash, with Jesse Arthars likely to take his place should he be dropped. Patrick Carrigan returns from suspension, while Ben Te’o will miss after sustaining an injury to his bicep.

Panthers could go 1-17 again, but Moses Leota will be battling fitness in time after a niggle from last week.

Newcastle Knights vs Cronulla Sharks

The Knights are set to welcome Bradman Best, Kurt Mann and Jacob Saifiti back for their all-important clash against the Sharks. Chris Randall will miss due to an arm complaint, while Enari Tuala, Gehamat Shibaskai, Connor Watson and Pasami Saulo are likely to be shifted around in the changes.

The Sharks will lose Wade Graham and Josh Dugan due to concussion, while Briton Nikora returns from suspension. Siosifa Talakai is likely to make his first appearance of the season.

Melbourne Storm vs Sydney Roosters

Dale Finucane will come into Melbourne’s 17 after battling a calf injury early in the year. Expect Tom Eisenhuth to make way for the veteran. The rest should remain the same as last week, including Harry Grant remaining on the pine for the start of the match.

The Roosters will have to dive deep into their hooker stocks, with Freddy Lussick (arm) and Ben Marshcke (suspension) both ruled out. Victor Radley could switch to the No.9 as a makeshift rake for the Storm clash.

Manly Sea Eagles vs Gold Coast Titans

The big in is Tom Trbojevic, who returns from ongoing hamstring issues. The timing is perfect for Des Hasler, who loses Dylan Walker (hamstring) and Jack Gosiewski (foot) ruled out for extended periods. Cade Cust will return to the lineup after overcoming illness. Jorge Taufua and Haumole Olakau’atu are both in line as potential additions.

Phillip Sami failed a HIA last week and is yet to prove his fitness. Anthony Don will be unavailable for selection due to a hamstring complaint. Tyrone Peachey could continue in lock after impressing so far in the No.13, but could be called upon to move into the centres in Don’s absence.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Wests Tigers

Cody Walker returns from suspension for this weekend and will likely move Benji Marshall to the pine as he faces his former side. Last week’s debutant Dean Hawkins will miss through selection depth, despite nasty gash to his leg in post-game celebrations.

Joey Leilua remains in doubt due to failed HIA from last weekend. Michael Maguire is expected to drop incumbent role players following last week’s loss, while Luke Garner is tipped to return to the starting side.

Canberra Raiders vs Parramatta Eels

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad will miss the next two months due to a bulging disc in his neck. Caleb Aekins is tipped to take on the fullback duties. Josh Hodgson will be touch-and-go as he battles a hip flexor complaint.

Dylan Brown is set to miss via suspension for his crusher tackle charge from last week. Mitch Moses is battling a calf complaint and is out to prove his fitness, while Ryan Matterson remains sidelined as he suffers from ongoing concussion setbacks.

St George Illawarra vs New Zealand Warriors

New signing Josh McGuire is in line to make an immediate debut after signing this week. Blake Lawrie will miss after sustaining a corked quad, while Poasa Faamausili is in contention to return for the Dragons. Adam Clune could be ruled out after undergoing HIA last week. Jayden O’Sullivan could return to the senior side after impressive hitout in NSW Cup.

Bunty Afoa and Jamayne Taunoa-Brown return from suspension for the Warriors. Marcelo Montoya is in doubt due to a failed HIA on gameday last week, while David Fusiti’a has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

North Queensland Cowboys vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Jason Taumaolo will return and take on sole captain duties in the final match of Round 6. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow is yet to prove his fitness after sustaining an ankle complaint, while Kyle Feldt and Connelly Lemuelu are both battling concussion complaints. The Cowboys were wihtout Josh McGuire through injury last week, with the veteran since signing for the Dragons.

Luke Thompson is battling ongoing hamstring issues that could leave him sidelined for a prolonged period. A rib complaint shouldn’t keep Tui Katoa out of this weekend.