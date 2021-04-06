South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Brisbane Broncos

The Bunnies will be without Cody Walker and Keaon Koloamatangi through suspension, with the pair both accepting an early guilty plea. Newly recruited duo Benji Marshall and Jacob Host are likely to come into the starting 13. Hame Sele is set to be available for selection after overcoming a rib injury.

Broncos gun Patrick Carrigan will also be sidelined due suspension following a crusher tackle charge. John Asiata will return to the side and will likely come off the bench. Anthony Milford’s halves partner remains a mystery after Kevin Walters made a late adjustment last week to have Tom Dearden ahead of Brodie Croft.

New Zealand Warriors vs Manly Sea Eagles

Bunty Afoa will be ruled out due to suspension. Injury clouds over Addin Fonua-Blake (knee), Jazz Tevaga (ankle) and Ben Murdoch-Masila (leg) in a five-day turnaround for the Warriors. The latter pair should line up, while Fonua-Blake remains in doubt for this Friday’s clash.

Tom Trbojevic is in line to return to the Sea Eagles, but questions remain where he will play after battling a hamstring injury in the pre-season. Morgan Boyle is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after dislocating his shoulder in loss to Penrith. Moses Suli (back) and Josh Schuster (hand) also in doubt after injuries in the same match.

Penrith Panthers vs Canberra Raiders

Panthers likely to remain 1-17 despite niggles to Stephen Crichton and Viliame Kikau.

Raiders also a strong chance of remaining with the same side from their victory over the Titans, as Joseph Tapine (ankle) and Curtis Scott (ribs) look to require another week before returning.

Gold Coast Titans vs Newcastle Knights

Brian Kelly is set to return from a fractured hand, with Jamal Fogarty and Anthony Don likely to miss due to quad and hip injuries respectively. Corey Thompson is likely to be fit for Round 5 despite knock in loss to Raiders.

Jacob Saifiti will miss through suspension after taking early guilty plea. Mitchell Pearce (chest), Tex Hoy (hamstring), Kurt Mann (concussion), David Klemmer (knee) and Phoenix Crossland (knee) all unlikely to face the Titans. Kalyn Ponga likely to require a further week of recovery before making NRL return from shoulder surgery. Dominic Young also facing spell on sidelines after injury in NSW Cup. Simi Sasagi now a good chance to make debut given long list of setbacks.

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Melbourne Storm

Bulldogs trio Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Luke Thompson and Josh Jackson all return from suspensions. Nick Meaney (ribs) and Lachlan Lewis (concussion) likely to miss after injuries in loss to Rabbitohs. Corey Waddell also suffered a shoulder complaint in Round 4 but played out the match and should be fit by the end of the week. Jake Averillo continues to battle ankle setback and will be touch-and-go for selection.

Melbourne welcome back Harry Grant (knee) and Felise Kaufusi (suspension) for this weekend, with Brenko Lee likely to be given a run through the QLD Cup before returning to the 17 from a hamstring injury. Dale Finucane unlikely to be named for Chris Bellamy’s side.

Sydney Roosters vs Cronulla Sharks

Short turnaround will likely see Sitili Tupouniua miss this weekend after failed HIA in Round 4. Butcher brothers Nat and Egan likely to earn starting and bench roles respectively. Brett Morris likely to overcome leg niggle given the veteran was able to play out Warriors clash.

Josh Dugan (concussion) and Ronaldo Mulitalo (knee) good chance to miss, but Sharks welcome back Jesse Ramien after serving suspension. Nene Macdonald tipped to land wing spot, with John Morris set to move magnets around again should Dugan miss.

Wests Tigers vs North Queensland Cowboys

Tigers likely to remain 1-17 despite axed Joey Leilua impressing in reserves hitout.

Kyle Feldt returns from suspension along with recovered duo Tom Gilbert and Reuben Cotter. Injury cloud persists over Jason Taumalolo, who will need to prove fitness as he looks to return from fractured hand. Justin O’Neill and Murray Taulagi also out to prove fitness following concussions in Round 4.

Parramatta Eels vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Ryan Matterson continues to battle concussion setbacks from Round 3 incident involving Storm’s Felise Kaufusi. Eels set to take cautious approach, meaning the star forward remains in doubt. Bryce Cartwright made return through reserves and could push for selection.

Dragons will welcome back Jack Bird from suspension, with Brayden Williame likely the unlucky name to make way for the versatile playmaker.