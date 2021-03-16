EELS V STORM

Parramatta will welcome back Marata Niukore from suspension. With no signs of injuries from the Eels’ comeback victory over the Broncos it will be a bench player making way for the second-rower.

Craig Bellamy will likely opt for the same 17 that muscled the Rabbitohs to a 26-18 victory at AAMI Park. Tui Kamikamica cleared of any damage after HIA last Thursday.

WARRIORS V KNIGHTS

New Zealand’s dummy-half depths have taken further hits with Wayde Egan and Bayley Sironen failing HIA checks from last week’s win over the Titans. Jazz Tevaga likely to pull on the No.9 should both be unfit to play due to six-day turnaround. Best on Ground performer Kodi Nikorima could share the load at hooker against the Knights to aid the workload. Euan Aitken is set to miss the next few months with a high-grade ankle injury, with Adam Pompey the leading contender to step in.

Kurt Mann (knee) and Bradman Best (ankle) both collateral in the Knights’ win over Canterbury last week. Connor Watson impressed in Mann’s absence and will likely take on the five-eighth duties. Best remains touch-and-go for selection but is unlikely to be named, while Starford To’a came off ginger last week with a shoulder complaint but played as full 80 minutes nonetheless. Blake Green remains in the casualty ward.

TITANS V BRONCOS

Brian Kelly will miss the next three weeks with a fractured hand. Winger Greg Marzhew remains on the sidelined and won’t be fit in time to take Kelly’s spot. David Fifita has battled an infection the past week and has been cleared of any niggles after spending a few nights in hospital.

Broncos will be keeping a close eye on the fitness of winger Xavier Coates and forward John Asiata after the pair suffered neck and shoulder injuries respectively. Both have been cleared of serious damage but will need to prove fitness for Round 2. Matt Lodge will miss the next few weeks after suffering a hamstring injury in the club’s defeat to the Eels. Jesse Arthars, Dale Copley, Tom Dearden and Corey Oates are all vying for a spot in the 17.

BULLDOGS V PANTHERS

Dylan Napa (knee) and Nick Cotric (ankle/cramps) will both need to prove their fitness this week but are likely to play. Jeremy Marshall-King is still battling a Lisfranc complaint and will be in contention to return after missing the Knights clash. Brad Deitz passed HIA on Friday and should overcome any setback.

Matt Eisenhuth passed a HIA check on Saturday night and should be in line to play. Kurt Capewell and Dylan Edwards should both overcome their respective knocks to line up in the 17.

SEA EAGLES V RABBITOHS

Kieran Foran is the key news for Manly fans after suffering a thigh complaint in the loss to the Roosters. Is in doubt to play and will likely make way for youngster Josh Schuster. Cade Cust and Tevita Funa both reportedly had impressive stints in the reserves and will push for selection.

Englishman Tom Burgess is unlikely to play after suffering a neck injury in Thursday’s loss to the Storm. Jai Arrow should be handed a starting role after an impressive outing in his first match with the club. Benji Marshall could be in the same window as Arrow after having a large impact on the Rabbitohs’ attack. Liam Knight could land a bench place after missing Round 1 due to concussion.

COWBOYS V DRAGONS

Cowboys likely to play a similar 17 from Saturday’s shutout defeat to the Panthers, with Kyle Feldt nursing a hand injury this week and needing to prove his fitness. Should be announced fit in time for this weekend’s clash.

Corey Norman will return after his one-game NRL suspension and will take over the duties from Adam Clune, who will be demoted to the bench. Cody Ramsey will need to prove his fitness after copping an ankle complaint in loss to Sharks.

TIGERS V ROOSTERS

Adam Doueihi will return from suspension and will likely move Moses Mbye to the bench to take on the five-eighth duties. James Roberts and Luke Garner were the two mains concerns for Michael Maguire following the defeat to Canberra, with the pair looking to overcome shoulder and knee complaints respectively.

Freddy Lussick was pulled from the Bears’ squad last weekend after Jake Friend suffered a concussion in Saturday’s win over the Sea Eagles. The Maroons hooker is set to spend a lengthy spell on sidelines and prioritise his health and future. 17-year-old Joseph Suaalii has had his exemption request accepted by the NRL and comes into consideration for selection. Has lined up at centre in the reserves. Adam Keighran is set to spend the next couple of months on the sidelines while Angus Crichton will miss due to suspension.

SHARKS V RAIDERS

Centre Jesse Ramien ruled out with suspension and will miss the next 3-4 weeks depending on an early guilty plea. Few young Sharks in contention for selection after impressive outings in the NSW Cup.

Jarrod Croker is the only play threatening to break into the 17 but will need to prove his fitness this week, remains an outside chance to play. Corey Horsburgh has served his suspension but hasn’t found too much liking from Ricky Stuart. Can expect a similar 17 to last week for the Green Machine.