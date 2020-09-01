Broncos v Panthers

The Broncos will have four big ins for Thursday’s clash, with Payne Haas (suspension), Issac Luke (suspension), Alex Glenn (knee) and Corey Oates (leg) all expected to play. Joe Ofahengaue, Brodie Croft and Richard Kenner are expected to make way. Ben Te’o is in doubt due to a wrist injury.

The five-day turnaround may not be enough for Isaah Yeo, who failed to finish the Panthers’ last game after suffering a concussion. Villame Kikau will return from suspension and would likely be his replacement. Api Koroisau is a chance to return from his calf injury while Kurt Capewell will come in for Billy Burns after recovering from his knee injury.

Knights v Sharks

Pasami Saulo is in danger of missing for the Knights after receiving a grade one dangerous contact charge against the Warriors, with a one-week suspension likely. Mitchell Pearce (shoulder) and Mitch Barnett (sternum) suffered minor injuries and are in doubt.

Shaun Johnson has re-aggrevated his groin/hamstring injury in training last week and will again miss this week after being a late withdrawal last week. Chad Townsend could return on the bench from his calf injury, pushing Connor Tracey out of the side. Jesse Ramien and Josh Dugan suffered minor injuries and are in some doubt.

Rabbitohs v Storm

The big news for the Rabbitohs is that star Latrell Mitchell has been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a hamstring injury. It’s not all bad news though with Alex Johnston set to return at fullback after his concussion. Dane Gagai will also return from his hamstring injury, with Corey Allan or Steven Marsters to make way.

Melbourne’s injury woes have continued with Marion Seve suffering a suspected ACL injury that will end his season. Nelson Asofa-Solomona is also in doubt to play after suffering a calf injury. Despite suffering minor issues, Cameron Munster, Falise Kaufusi and Christian Welch are all likely to play. Tom Eisenhuth is a chance to play if fit after his late withdrawal last week.

Bulldogs v Titans

The Bulldogs enter this contest relatively injury-free, with Luke Thompson set to return after being rested last weekend. Steve Georgallis still may make changes with Jake Averillo, Tim Lafai, Chris Smith, Reimis Smith, Christian Chrichton and Brandon Wakeham all possible inclusions.

The Titans will likely see Moeaki Fotuaika return from suspension with Sam Lisone expected to take an early guilty plea and miss one week. Beau Fermor suffered a knee injury in the game-winning drive against the Dragons and is in doubt. Anthony Don is a chance to return from his rib injury.

Sea Eagles v Tigers

Manly could miss Reuben Garrick after he failed to finish due to a shoulder injury. Curtis Sironen should be fine to play despite suffering a heavy hit from Christian Welch. Tom Trbojevic and Dylan Walker are outside chances to return from injury.

Now out of finals contention, the Tigers could blood some youth with Jock Madden, Zac Cini and Dylan Smith all chances to make their NRL debuts. Adam Doueihi (cork) and Thomas Mikaele (knee) could be in doubt. Josh Aloiai will return after missing last week, while Matt Eisenhuth can play if he accepts an early guilty plea.

Raiders v Roosters

Curtis Scott will miss for the Raiders after suffering an ankle injury against the Bulldogs. Semi Valemei will return from a knee injury to play on the wing, pushing Nick Cotric to centre. Corey Harawira-Naera is likely to return on the bench after missing last weekend.

The big inclusion for the Roosters will be Sonny Bill Williams, with Trent Robinson set to use him off the bench. Luke Keary will also return after participating in captain’s run before the Broncos game last week. Jake Friend failed game day HIA and is in doubt to play.

Warriors v Eels

The loan agreement between the Warriors and Eels will see George Jennings and Daniel Alvaro miss due to a clause stating they can’t play against their parent club. Gerard Beale or Paul Turner will come in form Jennings while Isaiah Papali’i in for Alvaro.

Dylan Brown will miss for the Eels after he had surgery for his syndesmosis injury. Jai Friend, Brad Takairangi, Will Smith, Jordan Rankin and Jaeman Salmon are all in play to come in for Brown. Marata Niukore will return from suspension with Reagan Campbell-Gillard free to play if he accepts an early guilty plea.

Cowboys v Dragons

Michael Morgan suffered a calf injury on the weekend and will miss for the Cowboys. Jake Clifford or Ben Hampton are in line to be his replacement. Coen Hess will miss, either due to failing HIA or a one-week suspension for a grade one crusher tackle. Gavin Cooper is still a chance for a farewell game before seasons’ end.

The Dragons will welcome back Tyrell Fuimaono after he missed the last two games due to suspension. Trent Merrin is expected to make way. Tyson Frizell will continue to play despite a rib injury needing heavy strapping. Billy Brittain will need to pass concussion protocols to play.