Eels v Storm

The Eels enter Thursday’s contest without major injury concerns, with Junior Paulo suffering an ankle injury during their loss to the Dragons but finished the game and should be right to play.

The Storm have been dealt a dual injury blow with Jahrome Hughes (groin) and Suliasi Vunivalu (jaw) both injured during the Roosters game last Thursday. Vunivalu will miss 4 to 6 weeks while Hughes is expected to be ruled out paving the way for Cooper Johns, Matty Johns’ son to debut. Cameron Smith trained with the squad on Sunday and is a chance to make his return from a shoulder injury.

Panthers v Sharks

The Panthers have no major injury concerns heading into the Sharks game, with Dylan Edwards and Tyrone May expected to overcome knocks to play. Brian To’o could be named on an extended bench after returning to full training this week.

The Sharks have a number of injury issues from the weekend, with Josh Dugan (knee) and Shaun Johnson (groin) both in doubt after failing to finish. Siosifa Talakai is a chance to move to centre to replace Dugan.

Broncos v Dragons

Jake Turpin suffered a broken hand and will miss for the Broncos, with Isaac Luke expected to start at hooker. The axe has been swung on Brodie Croft with Anthony Milford set to return. Xavier Coates is a chance to play despite being a late withdrawal on the weekend. Payne Haas was placed on report and could miss 2-3 weeks for a crusher tackle.

New Dragons coach Dean Young is set to make some changes with Paul Vaughan expected to return following his COVID-19 breach with a bench role. Tyrell Fuimanono is expected to be given a one-game suspension for a high tackle with an early guilty plea. Kaide Ellis picked up a shoulder injury against the Eels and could be in some doubt.

Titans v Raiders

Kevin Proctor is likely to miss for the Titans after being sent straight to the judiciary or a bite on Shaun Johnson. Jai Arrow (shoulder) and Dale Copley (knee) are both ruled out for this week. Phillip Sami and Anthony Don were both late withdrawals on the weekend and will need to prove their fitness to be named. Keegan Hipgrave will need to be monitored despite passing gameday HIA.

The Raiders are set to name the same 17 after going through the Broncos game with no injuries.

Tigers v Roosters

Benji Marshall (cork), Josh Aloiai (wrist) and Adam Doueihi (back) are all in doubt for the Tigers despite playing the game out. Thomas Mikaele is a chance to return after a late withdrawal on the weekend.

The Roosters have again been hit hard with injury with Lachlan Lam (syndemosis), Mitch Aubusson (wrist) and Luke Keary (ribs) all ruled out this week. Kyle Flanagan is expected to return at halfback. Ryan Hall could be called back into the squad after a late withdrawal due to a knee issue while Nat Butcher and Sitili Tupouniua should be right to play despite suffering knocks.

Rabbitohs v Sea Eagles

Liam Knight is likely to miss for the Rabbitohs after being hit with a dangerous contact charge, with a one-game suspension likely. Cameron Murray (ankle), Alex Johnston (back), Cody Walker (knock) and Damien Cook (back/leg) all suffered minor injuries and will need to be checked before playing. Jack Johns is expected to replace Bayley Sironen after he suffered a leg injury.

The Sea Eagles are set to be without Brendan Elliot after he suffered a nasty knee injury on the weekend. Reuben Garrick is set to return to fullback with either Abbas Miski or Jorge Taufua set to come onto the wing. Cade Cust is likely to miss with a knee issue despite finishing the game out. Marty Taupau is set to return from concussion.

Bulldogs v Warriors

The Bulldogs could be without Kieran Foran after he suffered an ankle injury on Sunday, with Lachlan Lewis his possible replacement after missing last week due to suspension. Will Hopate is a chance to return from a syndemosis injury which could move Nick Meaney out to the wing. Dylan Napa was put on report and could be in trouble.

Eliesa Katoa is set to miss for the Warriors after being charged for a tackle and is set to recieve a one-week suspension, with Jack Murchie his likely replacement. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck suffered crams but should be named. New loanee Albert Hopoate is set to make his Warriors debut.

Knights v Cowboys

Daniel Saifiti is set to miss for the Knights after re-injuring the same knee that kept him out multiple weeks. Jacob Saifiti is set to start at prop with Pasami Saulo set to return from suspension on the bench.

Valentine Holmes is set to be a chance to play for the Cowboys after returning to training following his syndesmosis injury. Jake Granville will need to enter an early guilty plea to play with Tom Gilbert a chance to return after being rested last week.