TOM TRBOJEVIC

Fullback Sea Eagles ROUND 15 STATS 3

Tries 3

Try Assists 6

Tackle Breaks

The form player of the competition showed his class once more with seven-try involvements including three tries and three try assists.

2. Reuben Garrick (Sea Eagles)

REUBEN GARRICK

Wing Sea Eagles ROUND 15 STATS 4

Tries 164

All Run Metres 1

Tackles Made

Scored 28 points against the Gold Coast, scoring four tries and kicking six goals.

3. Matt Burton (Panthers)

MATT BURTON

Centre Panthers ROUND 15 STATS 2

Try Assists 2

LB Assists 156

All Run Metres

Returned to the centres after spending a fortnight in the halves for Penrith. Recorded two try assists and ran for over 150 metres with the ball in hand.

4. Dane Gagai (Rabbitohs)

DANE GAGAI

Centre Rabbitohs ROUND 15 STATS 2

LB Assists 1

Tries 1

Line Breaks

Returned with a strong showing after an illness affected State of Origin performance in Game I. Scored a try, ran for over 250 metres and broke seven tackles.

5. Brian To’o (Panthers)

BRIAN TO'O

Wing Panthers ROUND 15 STATS 2

Tries 220

All Run Metres 2

Line Breaks

Two tries and 220 run metres. Just the usual for Brian To’o.

6. Cody Walker (Rabbitohs)

CODY WALKER

Five-Eighth Rabbitohs ROUND 15 STATS 3

Try Assists 198

Kick Metres 4

LB Assists

Recorded four line-break assists and three try assists as the Bunnies ran rampant over the Broncos at Suncorp Stadium.

7. Jahrome Hughes (Storm)

JAHROME HUGHES

Halfback Storm ROUND 15 STATS 2

Try Assists 2

Tries 160

Kick Metres

It was a big week for halfbacks with Daly Cherry-Evans, Mitch Moses, Nathan Cleary, Ben Hunt and Mitchell Pearce all putting on a strong showing but it’s Jahrome Hughes who takes out our No.7 spot for the week with two tries and two try assists.

8. Daniel Saifiti (Knights)

DANIEL SAIFITI

Prop Knights ROUND 15 STATS 207

All Run Metres 4

Tackle Breaks 2

Offloads

Recorded 207 run metres, 29 tackles, 4 tackle breaks and 2 offloads in a strong 60-minute showing.

9. Andrew McCullough (Dragons)

ANDREW MCCULLOUGH

Hooker Dragons ROUND 15 STATS 55

Tackles Made 46

Kick Metres 52

All Run Metres

Earnt himself an Origin recall after spending the last three seasons (since his last Origin cap) having spent time in reserve grade and having played in three different NRL jerseys. Recorded a forty/twenty, 55 tackles and 52 run metres in a come from behind victory over the Raiders.

10. James Fisher-Harris (Panthers)

JAMES FISHER-HARRIS

Prop Panthers ROUND 15 STATS 198

All Run Metres 1

Offloads 13

Hitups

Ran for 198 metres and completed 29 tackles against the Roosters.

11. Lachlan Fitzgibbon (Knights)

LACHLAN FITZGIBBON

Second-Row Knights ROUND 15 STATS 27

Tackles Made 1

Tries 7

Tackle Breaks

Was involved in both tries for the Knights, scoring one and setting up the other.

12. Isaiah Papali’i (Eels)

ISAIAH PAPALI'I

Second-Row Eels ROUND 15 STATS 29

Tackles Made 9

Tackle Breaks 234

All Run Metres

Broke nine tackles on his way to 234 run metres.

13. Dale Finucane (Storm)

DALE FINUCANE

Lock Storm ROUND 15 STATS 1

Tries 1

Try Assists 21

Tackles Made

Scored a try, set up another, ran for over 100 run metres and didn’t miss a single tackle. Was rewarded with a spot on the extended bench for the Blues.

Interchange:

14. Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)

15. Haumole Olakau’atu (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)

16. Tohu Harris (New Zealand Warriors)

17. Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)