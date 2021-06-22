  1. Tom Trbojevic (Sea Eagles)

TOM TRBOJEVIC
Fullback
Sea Eagles
ROUND 15 STATS
3
Tries
3
Try Assists
6
Tackle Breaks

The form player of the competition showed his class once more with seven-try involvements including three tries and three try assists.

2. Reuben Garrick (Sea Eagles)

REUBEN GARRICK
Wing
Sea Eagles
ROUND 15 STATS
4
Tries
164
All Run Metres
1
Tackles Made

Scored 28 points against the Gold Coast, scoring four tries and kicking six goals.

3. Matt Burton (Panthers)

MATT BURTON
Centre
Panthers
ROUND 15 STATS
2
Try Assists
2
LB Assists
156
All Run Metres

Returned to the centres after spending a fortnight in the halves for Penrith. Recorded two try assists and ran for over 150 metres with the ball in hand.

4. Dane Gagai (Rabbitohs)

DANE GAGAI
Centre
Rabbitohs
ROUND 15 STATS
2
LB Assists
1
Tries
1
Line Breaks

Returned with a strong showing after an illness affected State of Origin performance in Game I. Scored a try, ran for over 250 metres and broke seven tackles.

5. Brian To’o (Panthers)

BRIAN TO'O
Wing
Panthers
ROUND 15 STATS
2
Tries
220
All Run Metres
2
Line Breaks

Two tries and 220 run metres. Just the usual for Brian To’o.

6. Cody Walker (Rabbitohs)

CODY WALKER
Five-Eighth
Rabbitohs
ROUND 15 STATS
3
Try Assists
198
Kick Metres
4
LB Assists

Recorded four line-break assists and three try assists as the Bunnies ran rampant over the Broncos at Suncorp Stadium.

7. Jahrome Hughes (Storm)

JAHROME HUGHES
Halfback
Storm
ROUND 15 STATS
2
Try Assists
2
Tries
160
Kick Metres

It was a big week for halfbacks with Daly Cherry-Evans, Mitch Moses, Nathan Cleary, Ben Hunt and Mitchell Pearce all putting on a strong showing but it’s Jahrome Hughes who takes out our No.7 spot for the week with two tries and two try assists.

8. Daniel Saifiti (Knights)

DANIEL SAIFITI
Prop
Knights
ROUND 15 STATS
207
All Run Metres
4
Tackle Breaks
2
Offloads

Recorded 207 run metres, 29 tackles, 4 tackle breaks and 2 offloads in a strong 60-minute showing.

9. Andrew McCullough (Dragons)

ANDREW MCCULLOUGH
Hooker
Dragons
ROUND 15 STATS
55
Tackles Made
46
Kick Metres
52
All Run Metres

Earnt himself an Origin recall after spending the last three seasons (since his last Origin cap) having spent time in reserve grade and having played in three different NRL jerseys. Recorded a forty/twenty, 55 tackles and 52 run metres in a come from behind victory over the Raiders.

10. James Fisher-Harris (Panthers)

JAMES FISHER-HARRIS
Prop
Panthers
ROUND 15 STATS
198
All Run Metres
1
Offloads
13
Hitups

Ran for 198 metres and completed 29 tackles against the Roosters.

11. Lachlan Fitzgibbon (Knights)

LACHLAN FITZGIBBON
Second-Row
Knights
ROUND 15 STATS
27
Tackles Made
1
Tries
7
Tackle Breaks

Was involved in both tries for the Knights, scoring one and setting up the other.

12. Isaiah Papali’i (Eels)

ISAIAH PAPALI'I
Second-Row
Eels
ROUND 15 STATS
29
Tackles Made
9
Tackle Breaks
234
All Run Metres

Broke nine tackles on his way to 234 run metres.

13. Dale Finucane (Storm)

DALE FINUCANE
Lock
Storm
ROUND 15 STATS
1
Tries
1
Try Assists
21
Tackles Made

Scored a try, set up another, ran for over 100 run metres and didn’t miss a single tackle. Was rewarded with a spot on the extended bench for the Blues.

Interchange:

14. Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers

15. Haumole Olakau’atu (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles) 

16. Tohu Harris (New Zealand Warriors

17. Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs