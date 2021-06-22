- Tom Trbojevic (Sea Eagles)
Fullback
Tries
Try Assists
Tackle Breaks
The form player of the competition showed his class once more with seven-try involvements including three tries and three try assists.
2. Reuben Garrick (Sea Eagles)
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
Scored 28 points against the Gold Coast, scoring four tries and kicking six goals.
3. Matt Burton (Panthers)
Centre
Try Assists
LB Assists
All Run Metres
Returned to the centres after spending a fortnight in the halves for Penrith. Recorded two try assists and ran for over 150 metres with the ball in hand.
4. Dane Gagai (Rabbitohs)
Centre
LB Assists
Tries
Line Breaks
Returned with a strong showing after an illness affected State of Origin performance in Game I. Scored a try, ran for over 250 metres and broke seven tackles.
5. Brian To’o (Panthers)
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Line Breaks
Two tries and 220 run metres. Just the usual for Brian To’o.
6. Cody Walker (Rabbitohs)
Five-Eighth
Try Assists
Kick Metres
LB Assists
Recorded four line-break assists and three try assists as the Bunnies ran rampant over the Broncos at Suncorp Stadium.
7. Jahrome Hughes (Storm)
Halfback
Try Assists
Tries
Kick Metres
It was a big week for halfbacks with Daly Cherry-Evans, Mitch Moses, Nathan Cleary, Ben Hunt and Mitchell Pearce all putting on a strong showing but it’s Jahrome Hughes who takes out our No.7 spot for the week with two tries and two try assists.
8. Daniel Saifiti (Knights)
Prop
All Run Metres
Tackle Breaks
Offloads
Recorded 207 run metres, 29 tackles, 4 tackle breaks and 2 offloads in a strong 60-minute showing.
9. Andrew McCullough (Dragons)
Hooker
Tackles Made
Kick Metres
All Run Metres
Earnt himself an Origin recall after spending the last three seasons (since his last Origin cap) having spent time in reserve grade and having played in three different NRL jerseys. Recorded a forty/twenty, 55 tackles and 52 run metres in a come from behind victory over the Raiders.
10. James Fisher-Harris (Panthers)
Prop
All Run Metres
Offloads
Hitups
Ran for 198 metres and completed 29 tackles against the Roosters.
11. Lachlan Fitzgibbon (Knights)
Second-Row
Tackles Made
Tries
Tackle Breaks
Was involved in both tries for the Knights, scoring one and setting up the other.
12. Isaiah Papali’i (Eels)
Second-Row
Tackles Made
Tackle Breaks
All Run Metres
Broke nine tackles on his way to 234 run metres.
13. Dale Finucane (Storm)
Lock
Tries
Try Assists
Tackles Made
Scored a try, set up another, ran for over 100 run metres and didn’t miss a single tackle. Was rewarded with a spot on the extended bench for the Blues.
Interchange:
14. Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)
15. Haumole Olakau’atu (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)
16. Tohu Harris (New Zealand Warriors)
17. Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)