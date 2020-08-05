1. Ryan Papenhuyzen (Melbourne Storm)

Broke seven tackles on his way to 250 run metres and a try against the Newcastle Knights this past Sunday.

2. Alex Johnston (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Without a contract for season 2021, the former Test winger put his hand up for an extension with a hattrick of tries. Finished the contest with 325 running metres.

3. Kotoni Staggs (Brisbane Broncos)

Broke eight tackles, recorded three line breaks and two offloads on his way to a try double against Cronulla.

4. Peta Hiku (New Zealand Warriors)

Scored two tries in his sides upset victory over the Wests Tigers on Friday night.

5. Corey Staines (Penrith Panthers)

Only played 30-minutes but his two try haul in the opening moments of the contest were enough to earn him a spot in our team of the week.

6. Cody Walker (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Led the comeback from the Rabbitohs after his side were down 16-0 in the opening quarter of the contest. Stepped up after halves partner Adam Reynolds left the field with injury, Walker scored two tries in a man of the match performance.

7. Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)

Recorded two try assists and scored one of his own in a man of the match performance which saw Cleary lead his side to a 30-point victory over the Cherry-Evans led Manly.

8. Junior Paulo (Parramatta Eels)

226 running metres, 34 tackles, 4 offloads and a try assist saw Paulo named man of the match in his side’s narrow victory over Canterbury Bankstown.

9. Apisai Koroisau (Penrith Panthers)

Returned from injury with a strong performance, scoring a try and completing over 50 tackles.

10. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui (Melbourne Storm)

Scored a try and ran for 200 metres with ball in hand. Is a big signing for the Gold Coast next season.

11. John Bateman (Canberra Raiders)

In his first game since last year’s grand final loss against the Sydney Roosters, John Bateman returned from injury and proved to be the difference in his side’s victory over North Queensland.

12. Tohu Harris (New Zealand Warriors)

Has been a real shining light for the Warriors in recent seasons and continues to give his all every time he pulls the jersey on. Scored a try, ran for 181 metres with ball in hand and completed over 40 tackles against Wests.

13. Jason Taumalolo (North Queensland Cowboys)

Was just about the best player on field in a losing side. Scored a try, ran for 250 run metres and completed 38 tackles.

Interchange:

14. Matt Dufty (St. George Illawarra Dragons)

15. Josh Papalii (Canberra Raiders)

16. Brent Naden (Penrith Panthers)

17. Joseph Manu (Sydney Roosters)