Linked with an exit from the Sydney Roosters, an NRL team has reportedly exited the race for playmaker Sandon Smith, having previously expressed an interest in his services.

Previously seen as Luke Keary's apparent heir after the veteran playmaker's departure at the end of 2024, Smith has taken over the club's halves this season and has made nearly 50 appearances in the NRL at the age of 22.

This includes being awarded the 2025 Anzac Day Medal for a stellar performance against the St George Illawarra Dragons.

However, he is set to be moved on as he is unlikely to hold a spot in first grade next season due to the pending arrival of Daly Cherry-Evans.

The Roosters also have several promising playmakers coming through their pathways system, such as U19s NSW Blues representative Jake Elliott, 2025 SG Ball Cup Grand Final Player of the Match Toby Rodwell, and Tyson Walker, the younger brother of Sam Walker.

Able to negotiate and speak with rival teams from November 1, Smith has been linked with the North Queensland Cowboys and Parramatta Eels over the past couple of months.

However, journalist Michael Chammas has since revealed on Triple M's The Journos that Parramatta Eels have subsequently exited the race to sign Smith and are instead focused on other options in the halves, including Joash Papalii.

Although he is contracted until the end of the 2026 NRL season, the 22-year-old has found himself near the exit doors for some time following the Roosters' interest in Manly Sea Eagles skipper Daly Cherry-Evans and the emergence of rookie Hugo Savala.

Whilst not official, it has been all but confirmed that Cherry-Evans will arrive at Bondi alongside NSW Blues hooker Reece Robson in 2026, creating a formidable spine with James Tedesco and Sam Walker.