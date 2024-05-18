Penrith Panthers' player Taylan May is scheduled to appear in court following his arrest early Saturday morning over an alleged domestic violence incident from last month.

The 22-year-old was detained at around 5am on Saturday 18th May at a Penrith address, NSW Police confirmed to Fox Sports.

The alleged incident occurred on the evening of Monday, April 8, 2024, when May reportedly assaulted a woman known to him during an argument at a Werrington home.

"Police were told about 9pm on Monday 8 April 2024, the man allegedly assaulted a woman known to him during an argument at a home in Werrington," the police statement read.

"It is alleged he punched her in the face and leg."

Following his arrest, May was taken to Penrith Police Station, where he was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV), and two counts of stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm (DV).

He has been granted conditional bail and is set to appear before Penrith Local Court on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. Additionally, the woman involved has lodged an Apprehended Violence Order application against him.

The Penrith Panthers have made the following statement:

Penrith Panthers are aware of an alleged incident regarding player Taylan May, which has resulted in police charges.

Panthers has informed the NRL Integrity Unit and will cooperate throughout the process.

As this is a legal matter, the club will make no further comment at this stage.

The NRL is yet to comment.

Earlier this year, in March, May signed a contract extension with the Panthers, committing to the club until the end of the 2026 season. The extension came as Penrith successfully fended off rival interest to secure the centre's continued presence at the club.

More to come.