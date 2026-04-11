The North Queensland Cowboys may have claimed the spoils sainst the Broncos, but Friday night's triumph came at a price, with winger Murray Taulagi set to sit out next week's showdown with Manly after failing a Head Injury Assessment during the match.

Hooker Reed Mahoney also found himself a early spectator, departing the field mid-game to undergo his own HIA.

Classified as a Category 2 incident, Mahoney ultimately cleared the assessment in the dressing room.

However, an abundance of caution from Cowboys medical straff saw him kept firmly on the sidelines for the remainder of proceedings.

Whether Mahoney pulls on the boots against the Sea Eagles will remain an open question for now, with the club set to keep a close eye on the veteran across the weekend before making any calls on his fitness.