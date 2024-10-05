Former Sydney Roosters prop Siosiua Taukeiaho's probability of an NRL return is again looking shakey after the Manly Sea Eagles reportedly pulled their contract offer off the table.

The former Roosters prop was on the verge of returning to the NRL with the Canterbury Bulldogs in the 2023 season, but failed a fitness test in Sydney.

That saw him move back to the English Super League to fulfil his contract with the Catalans Dragons, however, the prop was axed by the club mid-season alongside two other players.

He has since been in talks with both the Manly Sea Eagles and the Canterbury Bulldogs over a potential return to the NRL.

News Corp however are now reporting that any chance of a return with the Sea Eagles has blown up, with it being understood the prop is after a contract somewhere in the vicinity of $500,000 per season across a multi-year deal.

Given Taukeiaho is a premiership-winning prop and was one of the best - and most consistent - in the game during his time with the Roosters, the value seems a fair and accurate reflection of what he might be able to bring to a club.

But it's not a value the Sea Eagles were able to play ball on this late into the recruitment window, and they have since pulled their offer off the table without the money to match the demand.

Manly have constantly been under the salary cap microscope given the top-heavy nature of their salary cap which includes large deals for Jake and Tom Trbojevic, Daly Cherry-Evans, Haumole Olakau'atu and others, but have publically always remained defiant that they have room to move.

That will likely be brought into question again with this latest revelation.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are still interested in Taukeiaho per the report, but it's unclear where they stand on their own salary cap.

Director of football Phil Gould recently confirmed the club would be "keeping their powder dry" for the time being rather than continuing to make signings for 2025.

However, it's clear a prop is at the top of the priority list after they were previously linked with Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Stefano Utoikamanu and Corey Horsburgh, although they missed all three.