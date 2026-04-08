For Rabbitohs prop Tevita Tatola, the road back from injury has a destination in mind... a Tongan jersey for the Rugby League World Cup later this year. \n\nTatola has been a spectator on the international stage since 2023, watching helplessly as his body repeatedly betrayed him at the worst possible moments. \n\nA cruel foot fracture confined him to just six appearances in 2024, a season that at its darkest threatened to be his last before a shoulder complaint cut short his 2025 campaign after 18 games for the Rabbitohs.\n\nNow 29 and restored to full fitness, Tatola is firmly back in the picture and eyeing the chance to represent Tonga on the biggest stage.\n\n"The World Cup would obviously be awesome if I get a call-up,” Tatola said in an interview with the RLWC website.\n\n"At the moment, my sole focus is playing for the Rabbitohs and just trying to string together back-to-back games and stay on the pitch as long as I can, but it was definitely tough watching from the sideline.\n\n"There wasn't much I could do, I was injured, so I wasn't a part of the team, but I am just looking forward to this year, and hopefully I get the call up for the World Cup.”\n\nThe appetite for Tongan football has never been more ravenous. \n\nLast year's Pacific Championships tournament saw a thunderous turnout of more than 44,682 fans packing Suncorp Stadium for Tonga's clash with Samoa.\n\nThose two Pacific heavyweights are set to collide in the decisive final pool match of the RLWC2026 at Commbank Stadium on November 1.\n\n"It will definitely be a great atmosphere,” Tatola said.\n\n"We have got a great fan base and the Tongan community really get behind their country, so it was awesome to see last year, and we are looking forward to this year.”\n\nSea Eagles second-rower Haumole Olakau'atu was sidelined throughout last year's Pacific Championships with a shoulder complaint, and is primed to return and terrorise opposition once more.\n\nOlakau'atu is hopeful David Fifita and Keaon Koloamatangi represent Tonga this year and spoke passionately about what it means to represent Tonga and what it's like to be in Tonga, even throwing up a 'T' after scoring against the Dolphins to show how proud he is to be of Tongan heritage.\n\n“When I got there (to Tonga), it was a very humbling experience, it was good to kind of just put your feet up and just enjoy the moment and family and friends,” Olakau'ate said.\n\n“Sydney's very fast, everything's quick, so, it was good to go back home to the motherland and … (form) a bit of connection with family and the culture and the heritage.”\n\n“When I scored that try, I threw up a ‘T' sign, so, it's definitely something I'm very proud of, very proud to be Tongan and (playing in the World Cup is) definitely something I'm thinking about as well towards the back end of the season," he said.\n\nTonga's World Cup journey kicks off against England in Perth on October 17, before the actions shifts to Sydney.