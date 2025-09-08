A six-time representative for the New South Wales Blues, Tariq Sims is on the lookout for a new team and could potentially find himself back playing in the NRL competition.

Currently with the Catalans Dragons in the Super League, the club has confirmed that Sims will not be given a contract extension and will depart at the conclusion of the 2025 season, along with several other players.

Last playing in the NRL in 2023, the five-time Fijian international moved overseas to join the Dragons and has gone on to feature for them in over 35 matches, but has failed to have as much game time as he would have liked in this year's campaign.

His departure from the Dragons coincides with the arrival of Solomona Faataape, Toby Sexton and Zac Lipowicz next season as they need to free up spots to bring in the international quota players.

Aged 35, Sims' move overseas came after stints with the North Queensland Cowboys, Newcastle Knights, St George Illawarra Dragons and Melbourne Storm, in which he recorded 236 appearances and 44 tries.

While his next destination has yet to be confirmed, the brother of Ashton Sims and Korbin Sims may decide to return home, continue playing overseas or hang up the boots on his playing career.

Although he is getting older, he would bring a ton of experience to any team and help mentor the younger forwards in a first-grade squad.