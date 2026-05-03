Brisbane Broncos winger Deine Mariner is currently in a Sydney hospital after suffering a serious thigh injury during last night's 38-24 loss to the Sydney Roosters.\n\nThe club confirmed in their injury update that Mariner was diagnosed with acute compartment syndrome in his right thigh during the match and was admitted to the hospital overnight, where he underwent surgery this morning.\n\nThe Broncos have provided no timeline on his recovery at this stage, confirming only that club medical staff are in consultation with his surgeon and that a further update will follow in due course.\n\nIt was already a difficult night for Brisbane, who also lost their skipper, Adam Reynolds, to a head knock that has since ruled him out of their next match. \n\nThe injury toll from Allianz Stadium continues to rise for the Broncos as they attempt to regroup ahead of their next match against the Sea Eagles.