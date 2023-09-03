Melbourne Storm veteran forward Tariq Sims could be on the outer at the club, with no guarantees of a new deal continuing his NRL career into 2024.

The forward has struggled to spend time on the field this season, with injury first ruining his pre-season and then form often keeping him out of the top grade.

At the end of the regular season, he has managed just 12 games for the Storm to go with another seven in the QLD Cup, and has often appeared on the outer in Craig Bellamy's set up.

Appearing in Round 27 as Melbourne rested most of their starting side, the contest was his first since he managed 34 minutes off the bench against the Newcastle Knights in Round 21.

Sims was widely tipped as one of the buys of the season before a ball had been kicked, but his performances after exiting the St George Illawarra Dragons at the end of last year have been anything but.

The former New South Wales Blues representative player is, according to News Corp, hopeful of securing a new deal at the Storm to continue his career in the NRL.

It's unknown if any other clubs in the Australian competition are showing any interest in Sims, who wants to remain in the country.

However, Sims desire to continue his rugby league career in one way or another has reportedly seen his management begin looking in the English Super League for opportunities.

It's believed that, not helping the Storm's decision-making process over Sims, is the fact the club have a tight salary cap.

That will come as a surprise to no one though given the enormous cash they have spent at the top end of their squad on players like Ryan Papenhuyzen, Cameron Munster, Jahrome Hughes and Harry Grant, who have all recently re-signed.