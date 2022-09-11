Canberra Raiders' behemoth Jospeh Tapine has escaped a charge after catching Jahrome Hughes high in their elimination final, setting up a tantalising battle between himself and Parramatta props Junior Paulo and Reagan Campbell-Gillard.

The Green Machine's best forward this season was no doubt nervous after the collision, while the Kiwi prop didn't earn the attention of the Match Review Committee, a pair of Origin forwards did.

Dolphins-bound back-rower Felise Kaufusi has been charged with a grade one dangerous contact charge for a collision in the 30th minute involving Hudson Young, however, the premiership-winner will cop just a $1,800 fine with an early guilty plea.

The amount rises to $2,500 if Kaufusi fights the charge at the judiciary and is found guilty.

Cronulla recruit Dale Finucane also caught eyes after being pinged for a grade one crusher tackle on Luciano Leilua deep into the second-half of extra time.

The charge carries a two-game suspension for Finucane after already receiving a ban earlier this season, however, the early guilty plea will see the penalty reduced to a $3,000 fine, and leaves the Sharks lock free to face either South Sydney or the Sydney Roosters on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, Taylan May has accepted the early guilty plea in what becomes the first suspension of this finals series and will miss Penrith's preliminary final in a fortnight's time.