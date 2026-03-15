The feud between club legend Gorden Tallis and the Brisbane Broncos has taken another turn, with Tallis launching another attack, this time at the club's skipper.\n\nIt now comes at Adam Reynolds, who went down injured with a rib injury in his side's loss to the Parramatta Eels on Thursday night.\n\nTallis has been publicly vocal about the criticisms of his former club, with a trending focus on coach Michael Maguire.\n\nDespite the Broncos being the current premiers, the club has come under scrutiny for their rough start to their title defence.\n\nAlong with murmurs of unrest within the club and players being trained too hard, Maguire has shut both reports down.\n\nIt's with this time that Tallis is coming out again with another critique.\n\nTallis had an issue with Reynolds featuring on the Fox Sports analysis team the next day, down in Sydney.\n\nHe questioned Reynolds's leadership and club-first mentality by working on the broadcast panel shortly after.\n\n"It's not great optics when if he's really that sore, and I've done rib cartilage, you don't go to the press conference and you don't jump on a plane and fly to Sydney to do Fox Sports," Tallis said on Triple M's Sunday Sin Bin.\n\n"You get yourself right. When you're down two, your club's under fire and you're the leader ... there's a reason why Cam Smith got brought to the club – lack of leadership.\n\n"That's the leadership there where you would look (and hope) he's going to give himself every opportunity to pull this club back to where it is.\n\n"That's not picking on him."\n\nDespite the claims from Tallis, Reynolds said on the panel that he should be right to go for Round 3, an ideal bonus for the Broncos, who are looking to get their season back on track.\n\n"I had scans and they're all positive signs, there's no break there," he told Fox League.\n\n"Fingers crossed I get through the week. We'll pad it up and see how we go at training."\n\nThe Melbourne Storm will host the Brisbane Broncos on Friday night, as pressure is starting to mount on the premiers.