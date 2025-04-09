In a left-field pitch, NRL great Mark Carroll has suggested Nathan Cleary should pack his boots and join the English Super League, not just to grow the game abroad, but to be closer to his partner, Matildas star Mary Fowler.

Writing his column for The Nightly, Carroll made the case that Cleary has already conquered the NRL and that a move to the UK would be both a personal and professional win.

Carroll believes the 26-year-old halfback has little left to prove in the Australian game.

"Cleary's won four premierships with Penrith, landed two Clive Churchill medals and played in three winning State of Origin series with NSW," Carroll wrote.

"He's represented Australia in five Tests, helping the Kangaroos to a World Cup victory in 2021."

While Cleary remains under contract with the Panthers until 2027 and is expected to feature in the Kangaroo Tour later this year — fitness permitting — Carroll says the timing is right for a bold overseas chapter.

"At 27, the halfback's legacy in the game is ensured. There's not much more for him to prove," Carroll continued.

"He doesn't have to quit rugby league to be with the love of his life."

Cleary was recently seen pitch-side in Australia's 2-0 win over South Korea, supporting Fowler in a match that elevated her profile as one of the Matildas' rising stars.

According to Carroll, her presence brings out the best in Cleary, who is known for his measured on-field temperament and meticulous approach to preparation.

"I'm sure he and Mary have discussed a move, and I hope he does take the leap," Carroll wrote.

"It would not only be a great love story, but Cleary's move into uncharted rugby league waters would also capture the hearts of fans in two countries."

The timing of the suggestion isn't entirely accidental. The NRL is currently exploring the idea of acquiring a 33 percent stake in the Super League, contingent on taking full control by 2028.

A marquee player like Cleary joining the UK ranks would be a dream scenario for promoters hoping to lift the sport's global profile.